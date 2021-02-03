 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Baseball

Francisco Liriano returns to Blue Jays with minor-league deal

Rob Gillies
TORONTO
The Associated Press
Open this photo in gallery

Francisco Liriano throws during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers on June 28, 2019, in Milwaukee.

Morry Gash/The Associated Press

Veteran left-hander Francisco Liriano has agreed to a minor-league contract with the Toronto Blue Jays that includes an invitation to spring training, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Tuesday night because no announcement had been made.

The 37-year-old Liriano did not pitch in the majors during the pandemic-altered 2020 season. He was in camp with Philadelphia on a minor league deal when the Phillies released him in July prior to opening day.

He went 5-3 with a 3.47 ERA in 69 relief appearances for Pittsburgh in 2019, striking out 63 and walking 35 in 70 innings.

Liriano, an All-Star as a rookie with Minnesota in 2006, is 112-114 with a 4.15 ERA in 300 starts and 119 relief outings over 14 major league seasons with the Twins, White Sox, Pirates, Blue Jays, Astros and Tigers.

He pitched for Toronto in 2016 and 2017 before getting traded to Houston for outfielders Teoscar Hernandez and Nori Aoki.

Liriano won a World Series ring with the 2017 Astros, making five short relief appearances during the post-season that year.

