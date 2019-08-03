 Skip to main content

Baseball Galvis, Drury go deep as Blue Jays beat Orioles 5-2

Galvis, Drury go deep as Blue Jays beat Orioles 5-2

Baltimore
The Associated Press
Open this photo in gallery

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. throws to first base during the fifth inning against the Baltimore Orioles on August 2, 2019. The Jays won 5-2.

Will Newton/Getty Images

Freddy Galvis had a home run among his three hits, Brandon Drury also went deep and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Baltimore Orioles 5-2 Friday night for their season-high fifth straight victory.

Galvis hit his 17th homer in the fourth inning off Aaron Brooks (2-5) and Drury connected in the sixth for a 4-0 lead. Toronto has seven home runs in the first two games of the series and a major league-leading 81 since June 16.

Not only have the Blue Jays won five straight for the first time since last Aug. 20-25, they’re also riding their first five-game road winning streak since August 2015.

Story continues below advertisement

Chris Davis homered for the Orioles in this matchup between the last two teams in the AL East standings.

Five pitchers combined to limit Baltimore to two runs in a second straight game. Wilmer Font served as the opener, Nick Kingham (3-1) worked three innings and Derek Law got the last six outs for his first save.

Davis hit his ninth home run with a man on in the seventh. He has two long balls in his last three games following a 15-game drought.

HE’S A HIT!

Bo Bichette doubled in the fifth inning to become the first player in Blue Jays history to amass nine hits over his first five big league games.

HELLO, GOODBYE

Toronto selected the contract of Kingham from Triple-A Buffalo before the game and optioned OF Billy McKinney to Buffalo.

SLUMPING SISCO

Baltimore’s Chance Sisco was batting .283 before the All-Star break, and now he’s at .220 after going 0 for 4 on Friday. Since the break, the catcher is 7 for 49 (.143) over 14 games. “He’s really pressing,” manager Brandon Hyde said before the game, adding that Sisco is “showing his frustration” by chasing pitches out of the strike zone.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: OF Randal Grichuk, who fouled a ball off his face Thursday, said he was ready to go after having dental work done Friday on two teeth that were pushed back. But manager Charlie Montoyo left the team’s home run leader on the bench. “I told them I wanted to play today, and Charlie said, ‘Just take the day,“’ Grichuk said. ... Montoyo said RHP Jordan Romano is scheduled to throw an inning Aug. 9 as part of his recovery from an oblique injury.

Story continues below advertisement

Orioles: 2B Hanser Alberto did not start after bruising his left shin Thursday night. Alberto, the team leader with a .315 batting average, flied out as a pinch hitter in the ninth. ... OF/INF Stevie Wilkerson underwent tests on his swollen right knee, an injury that occurred while he was swinging the bat in the series opener. He did not play. ... RHP Asher Wojciechowski received treatment on his right hip after hurting it one night earlier. “Hopefully he won’t miss a start,” Hyde said.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays: LHP Thomas Pannone (2-4, 5.98 ERA) makes his fifth start of the year. He’s thrown five scoreless innings against Baltimore over two relief appearances this season.

Orioles: RHP Dylan Bundy (5-11, 5.24) is 4-3 with a 3.23 ERA in 12 lifetime appearances against Toronto. This year, he’s 1-0 with a 1.35 ERA vs the Blue Jays.

