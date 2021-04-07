George Springer’s Blue Jays debut may be delayed further due to injury setback

Open this photo in gallery Toronto Blue Jays centre fielder George Springer takes the field against the New York Yankees at TD Ballpark on March 17, 2021, in Dunedin, Fla. Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

New Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer’s debut with the team could be delayed further after he suffered a setback in his rehab on Tuesday.

Springer, who is nursing an oblique injury, felt tightness in his right quadriceps when running the bases, Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said.

Montoyo said Springer had an MRI on Tuesday night and the team is still gathering information.

Springer was eligible to come off the 10-day injured list Thursday when the Blue Jays play their home opener against the Los Angeles Angels in Dunedin, Fla.

The Blue Jays signed Springer to a six-year, US$150-million deal this past off-season.

Montoyo said as the day went on Tuesday, Springer felt it was worth getting the quad checked out.

“Everybody’s concerned because with those injuries you just never know where they are,” Montoyo said. “It’s tough because you’ve got to be careful just like with the oblique because if you pull it worse you’re really out for a long time ... You know how badly he wants to play.”

In other injury news, Montoyo said left-handed starter Robbie Ray (elbow) was slated to throw live batting practice on Wednesday.