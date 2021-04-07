 Skip to main content
Welcome to
super saver spring
Credible journalism
at an incredible price
offer ends april 20
save over $140
$0.99
per week for 24 weeks
Welcome to
super saver spring
Credible journalism
at an incredible price
$0.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today Start Today
// //

Baseball

Register
AdChoices

George Springer’s Blue Jays debut may be delayed further due to injury setback

ARLINGTON, Texas
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Toronto Blue Jays centre fielder George Springer takes the field against the New York Yankees at TD Ballpark on March 17, 2021, in Dunedin, Fla.

Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

New Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer’s debut with the team could be delayed further after he suffered a setback in his rehab on Tuesday.

Springer, who is nursing an oblique injury, felt tightness in his right quadriceps when running the bases, Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said.

Montoyo said Springer had an MRI on Tuesday night and the team is still gathering information.

Story continues below advertisement

Springer was eligible to come off the 10-day injured list Thursday when the Blue Jays play their home opener against the Los Angeles Angels in Dunedin, Fla.

The Blue Jays signed Springer to a six-year, US$150-million deal this past off-season.

Montoyo said as the day went on Tuesday, Springer felt it was worth getting the quad checked out.

“Everybody’s concerned because with those injuries you just never know where they are,” Montoyo said. “It’s tough because you’ve got to be careful just like with the oblique because if you pull it worse you’re really out for a long time ... You know how badly he wants to play.”

In other injury news, Montoyo said left-handed starter Robbie Ray (elbow) was slated to throw live batting practice on Wednesday.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies