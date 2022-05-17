Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Santiago Espinal turns a double play on Seattle Mariners first baseman Mike Ford during the second inning in Toronto. The Blue Jays won 3-0 on May 17, 2022.Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

George Springer had a bases-clearing triple and the Toronto Blue Jays held on for a 3-0 win over the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and Santiago Espinal both extended their hit streaks in Toronto’s (20-17) second straight win.

The Blue Jays had not won back-to-back games since topping the Houston Astros on April 30 and May 1.

Jose Berrios (3-2) had his best start of the season, pitching seven scoreless innings, striking out four but allowing six hits.

David Phelps and Adam Cimber came out of Toronto’s bullpen, with Cimber earning his third save.

Logan Gilbert (4-2) allowed three runs on six hits but struck out nine over seven innings for Seattle (16-21). Penn Murfee pitched one inning of relief.

Guerrero’s single to shallow left-centre field in the first inning made it 14 consecutive games with a hit for the Blue Jays first baseman. That matched the longest hit streak of his career, when he had a hit in every game between Aug. 23 and Sept. 6 last season.

Espinal also extended his hit streak on Tuesday, with a single to left field loading the bases in the second inning. His 11-game streak is a career best.

That set up Springer’s thrilling RBI triple.

After Raimel Tapia struck out, Springer came to the plate with two out. His bloop base hit dropped in front of a diving Steven Souza Jr. in right field, bouncing behind the Mariners outfielder and allowing Springer to slide into third base for a 3-0 Toronto lead.

It was Springer’s first triple of the season and the 15th of his nine-year career.

Cimber, stepping in as Toronto’s closer with Jordan Romano unavailable due to a non-COVID illness, got three quick outs to seal the win.

Mayza re-evaluation

Left-handed reliever Tim Mayza will be re-evaluated by a second doctor. He was placed on the 15-day injured list on Monday retroactive to Sunday with forearm inflammation.

Golden arm

Olympic speed skater Charles Hamelin threw out the first pitch. He handed some of his medals to Ace, the Blue Jays mascot, before throwing to home plate. Hamelin won four golds, a silver, and a bronze over his career that encompassed five Games.

Looking ahead

Kevin Gausman is scheduled to start for the Blue Jays on Wednesday night in the third and final game of the series with Seattle. He has a 2.40 earned-run average so far this season. Marco Gonzales (1-4) will take the mound for the Mariners.