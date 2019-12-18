 Skip to main content

Baseball

Register
AdChoices

Gerrit Cole realizes a ‘dream’ as he joins Yankees with record $324-million, 9-year contract

Ronald Blum
New York
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Dec 18, 2019; Bronx, NY, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole poses in front of the field at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Danielle Parhizkaran/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Gerrit Cole brought along a sign for the news conference to announce his signing with the New York Yankees: a crinkled poster board that read “Yankee Fan Today Tomorrow Forever.”

Then 11, Cole was caught on camera holding up that placard in the seats at the 2001 World Series in Phoenix, either before Game 6 or 7. The lettering of the tape he used has faded from blue to tan during years on the wall of his room and then in a closet.

Cole spurned the Yankees when they drafted him 28th overall in 2008, choosing to enrol at UCLA. He signed with Pittsburgh three years later after he was selected first overall. Now as a free agent, he finally was fitted for pinstripes, agreeing to a record $324 million, nine-year contract.

Story continues below advertisement

“It was my dream. I had a second opportunity to chase it,” he said.

Cole put on a No. 45 jersey, the number that had belonged to first baseman Luke Voit. The 29-year-old right-hander’s beard was newly shorn to comply with Yankees team rules.

“He cleans up nice, doesn’t he?” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said.

Cole had been known for a scruffy look. The Yankees’ barber went to Cole’s hotel room Wednesday morning to apply a shave.

“I’ve experienced razor burn now for the first time,” he said.

Among the gifts the Yankees used to recruit Cole were bottles of 2004 and 2005 Masseto, a Tuscan wine of Merlot grapes. Cole couldn’t figure out how New York knew it was his favourite until he remembered he had mentioned it once to Lou Cucuzza Jr., the Yankees’ director of clubhouse operations.

Cole’s deal is the largest for a pitcher in both its total and its average annual value of $36 million. New York hopes Cole will lead a young corp that includes Aaron Judge, Gary Sanchez and Gleyber Torres to the Yankees’ first title since 2009.

Story continues below advertisement

“We need to win some world championships,” owner Hal Steinbrenner said. ”Plural.“

Boone said he was “blown away” by “his passion for what he does, his ability to articulate that passion.”

New York opened with an eight-year offer and went to a ninth season to differentiate the Yankees from other perceived suitors, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Angels. It appears to be the longest contract for a pitcher since Wayne Garland’s $2.3 million, 10-year deal with Cleveland before the 1977 season.

Cole was 20-5 with an AL-leading 2.50 ERA and a major league-leading 326 strikeouts for Houston last season.

His wife, Amy, the sister of San Francisco shortstop Brandon Crawford, watched the news conference from the dais.

New York forfeited its second- and fifth-highest draft picks, roughly No. 62 and No. 164 overall overall. Houston gets an extra pick as compensation, approximately No. 74.

Story continues below advertisement

To clear a roster spot, the Yankees designated right-hander Chance Adams for assignment.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies