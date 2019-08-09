 Skip to main content

Gio Urshela homers twice, streaking New York Yankees outslug Bo Bichette, Toronto Blue Jays

Toronto
The Associated Press
Gio Urshela #29 of the New York Yankees celebrates his second home run with teammate DJ LeMahieu #26 against the Toronto Blue Jays in the third inning during their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on Aug. 8, 2019 in Toronto.

Mark Blinch/Getty Images

Gio Urshela hit two home runs for the second straight game and the New York Yankees outslugged rookie Bo Bichette and the Toronto Blue Jays 12-6 Thursday night to extend their winning streak to a season-best nine games.

Playing in Toronto for the first time, Bichette became the first player in major-league history to double in nine consecutive games. He also homered, giving him an unprecedented 13 extra-base hits in his first 11 career games. Bichette is the first rookie to have an extra-base hit in nine straight games since Ted Williams in 1939, according to STATS.

The Yankees have hit a record 19 homers over their past four games, including at least five in each win during a three-game sweep at Baltimore this week. Mike Tauchman also homered Thursday to give New York three connections.

The Yankees have homered in 12 consecutive games, hitting two or more in a season-high seven straight. New York is an AL-best 51-7 when hitting two or more homers this season.

Domingo Germán (15-2) pitched five innings to win his sixth consecutive decision for New York. The right-hander allowed four runs, three earned, and eight hits, improving to 9-0 against AL East opponents. He is unbeaten since June 7 at Cleveland.

New York improved to 76-39 and leads the AL East by 10 1/2 games for the first time since September 2009.

Urshela hit two-run homers in the first and third innings. Tauchman also had a two-run shot during the six-run third.

Both of Urshela’s homers came off left-hander Thomas Pannone (2-5), who matched a career worst by giving up seven runs in 2 1/3 innings. Tauchman connected off right-hander Zach Godley, who was making his Toronto debut after being claimed on waivers from Arizona on Wednesday.

Chad Green worked the sixth and Luis Cessa pitched the final three innings for his first save.

Blue Jays catcher Reese McGuire had a career-high four hits, including a solo homer off Cessa in the eighth. Derek Fisher also homered, his second in four starts since being acquired from Houston last month.

