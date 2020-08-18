 Skip to main content
Baseball

Grichuk backs sharp Ryu as Blue Jays dump Orioles 7-2

The Associated Press
Toronto Blue Jays Randal Grichuk, centre, Lourdes Gurriel Jr., left, and Teoscar Hernandez, celebrate after beating the Baltimore Orioles 7-2 on Aug. 17, 2020.

Nick Wass/The Associated Press

Hyun Jin Ryu pitched six innings of four-hit ball, Randal Grichuk homered and drove in four runs and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Baltimore Orioles 7-2 Monday night.

Cavan Biggio also went deep for the Blue Jays and finished with three hits and three RBIs.

Ryu (2-1) struck out three and walked none. The left-hander permitted only one runner past second base and yielded just one extra-base hit to a team that came in ranked second in the majors with a .467 slugging percentage.

Signed in December to an $80 million, four-year contract, Ryu got off to a shaky start with Toronto in July before showing the form he displayed as a star with the Dodgers. He’s given up a total of two runs in his last three starts after allowing eight runs over nine innings in his first two outings.

The Blue Jays took control with a four-run third against Alex Cobb (1-2). Three infield hits produced a run before Grichuk delivered a three-run drive over the centre-field wall. It was his third home run of the season, all in the last four games.

After hitting 31 homers last year, Grichuk was batting fifth, sixth or seventh in the order this season before Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo decided to move him into the No. 2 spot Sunday to replace injured Bo Bichette. Over the past two games, Grichuk has two homers, four hits and six RBIs.

Cobb gave up five runs and eight hits in 6 2/3 innings. He’s winless in his last four starts.

Pedro Severino and Renato Nunez had RBIs for the Orioles, who have dropped two straight after winning seven of eight.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: Bichette (right knee sprain) had an MRI and will receive a second opinion on his injury, Montoyo said. Bichette leads Toronto with a .361 batting average.

Orioles: RH Dillon Tate (elbow contusion) came off the injured list and RH Evan Phillips was optioned to the team’s alternate site.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays: RH Nate Pearson (0-0, 5.11 ERA) makes his fourth start in his first big league season Tuesday night. Drafted 28th overall in 2017, the 23-year-old is looking to rebound after giving up four runs to Miami last week in 2 1/3 innings. “I’m developing at the highest level,” Pearson said Monday. “When I don’t have my best stuff, I’m going to struggle.”

Orioles: LH Wade LeBlanc (1-0, 7.13) has allowed a combined 10 runs over 12 innings in his last three starts.

