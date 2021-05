Grichuk drives in five as Jays trounce A’s for series split

Open this photo in gallery Toronto Blue Jays' Bo Bichette scores a run past Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy on a single by Teoscar Hernandez during the sixth inning in Oakland, Calif. The Blue Jays beat the A's 10-4 on May 6, 2021. Tony Avelar/The Associated Press

Randal Grichuk homered, doubled and drove in five runs to lead the Toronto Blue Jays to a 10-4 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Thursday.

Toronto earned a split of the four-game series after dropping the first two games against the AL West leader.

Marcus Semien homered among his four hits, Danny Jansen and Teoscar Hernandez each drove in two runs and Bo Bichette and Cavan Biggio had three hits apiece for the Blue Jays, who have won five of their past eight road games.

Story continues below advertisement

Mark Canha hit his first career leadoff homer, Sean Murphy drove in two and Matt Olsen added an RBI ground-rule double for the A’s, who have still won 10 of their past 14 at home.

Hyun Jin Ryu (2-2) came off the injured list to start for Toronto. He lasted five innings, allowing four runs on six hits. He walked one and struck out six.

Mike Fiers (0-2), in his second start of the season, went 3⅓ innings, giving up five runs on nine hits. He walked two and struck out two.

Grichuk’s three-run blast over the left-field fence was the first Toronto home run of the series. Jansen added his first of the season and Semien hit a solo shot in the seventh.

Two batters before Grichuk’s homer, the A’s recorded a double play in which Fiers struck out Vlad Guerrero Jr. and Murphy picked off Bichette at first base.

Both managers weighed in on the Angels’ decision to designate Albert Pujols for assignment on Thursday. “He’s the ultimate professional,” Toronto manager Charlie Montoya said. “Hopefully it is not the end, but if it is, he’s a Hall of Famer. It was always fun to talk to him about baseball.” A’s manager Bob Melvin didn’t have time to process the information. “First-ballot Hall of Famer is the first thing that comes to mind,” he said. “This is all just coming in. He’s a class act and a fantastic player. He’s given me a lot of pain.”

Toronto right-hander David Phelps went on the IR when Ryu was activated to make the start. And outfielder George Springer (right quad strain) will remain with the team when it travels to Houston. “He can still hit in batting practice,” Montoya said.

Story continues below advertisement

The Blue Jays open a series in Houston on Friday with right-hander Ross Stripling (0-1, 6.39 ERA) taking the mound.