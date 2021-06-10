Grichuk homers as Blue Jays beat sloppy White Sox 6-2

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Baseball

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Grichuk homers as Blue Jays beat sloppy White Sox 6-2

Andrew Seligman
CHICAGO
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Toronto Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk celebrates his home run off Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lance Lynn with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. during the second inning on June 9, 2021, in Chicago. The Blue Jays beat the White Sox 6-2.

Charles Rex Arbogast/The Associated Press

Randal Grichuk hit a long home run and the Toronto Blue Jays took advantage of a season-high four errors by Chicago as well as a bases-loaded walk to beat the AL Central-leading White Sox 6-2 on Wednesday night.

Grichuk hit a 451-foot drive leading off the second inning. Toronto rookie Alek Manoah threw five solid innings in his third major league start and the Blue Jays won despite another strong start by Chicago’s Lance Lynn.

The White Sox were sailing along with a 2-1 lead after Lynn struck out nine over seven innings. But a shaky bullpen and poor defense spoiled things for Chicago.

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto scored three runs in the eighth and tacked on two more in the ninth.

Aaron Bummer (0-4) walked Vladimir Guerrero Jr. with the bases loaded in the eighth to force in the tying run. Two more scored when shortstop Tim Anderson overthrew first trying to complete a double play on Teoscar Hernandez’s grounder against Codi Heuer, giving the Blue Jays a 4-2 lead.

Toronto tacked on two more in the ninth, aided by more shaky defense.

Rowdy Tellez hit an RBI single and went to second on right fielder Adam Eaton’s throwing error. Tellez came around when first baseman Jose Abreu missed a throw from second baseman Danny Mendick trying to turn a double play on Marcus Semien, making it 6-2.

Tyler Chatwood (1-2) got the win.

Manoah gave up two runs — one earned — and four hits. The 23-year-old right-hander struck out four and walked two.

Owner of baseball’s second-best ERA, Lynn allowed four hits and did not walk a batter.

Story continues below advertisement

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: OF George Springer (quad strain) is getting close to going on a rehab assignment, though manager Charlie Montoyo wasn’t sure when it will begin. “He’s doing well and a rehab assignment shouldn’t be too far from now,” he said. Springer, who made the trip to Chicago, signed a team-record $150 million, six-year deal with Toronto this offseason. But the All-Star outfielder has appeared in just four games because of injuries. ... Montoyo said 3B-OF Cavan Biggio (sprained spine ligament) will play mostly at third base, though he will also be used elsewhere in the infield and outfield, when he returns from a rehab assignment with Triple-A Buffalo.

White Sox: 2B Nick Madrigal was helped off the field with a sore right hamstring after he tried to beat out a grounder to end the seventh. The White Sox said he will undergo more evaluations on Thursday. ... AL MVP Jose Abreu went down holding his left leg prior to his at-bat in the first. Plate umpire Erich Bacchus tried to toss the bat out of the way following Yoan Moncada’s RBI single and hit Abreu, who was hurrying over to signal for Jake Lamb to slide.

UP NEXT

The White Sox send out LHP Dallas Keuchel (4-1, 4.25 ERA) for the series finale, with LHP Hyun Jin Ryu (5-3, 3.23) pitching for Toronto. Keuchel is 4-0 in six career starts against Toronto. Ryu looks to bounce back after giving up seven runs during a 13-1 loss to Houston in Buffalo on Friday.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies