Grichuk homers, Jays top Red Sox 4-1 to open twinbill

BOSTON
The Associated Press
Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Robbie Ray delivers during the fourth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on July 28, 2021, in Boston. The Blue Jays won the first game of a doubleheader 4-1.

Charles Krupa/The Associated Press

Robbie Ray pitched six strong innings, Randal Grichuk homered and drove in three runs, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Boston Red Sox 4-1 Wednesday in the first game of a doubleheader.

“I felt like my slider was really good, especially those last two innings,” Ray said. “I threw some really good changeups, too. So I think it was just a matter of mixing up my pitches more than I had in the earlier stages of the game.”

George Springer also homered as the Blue Jays topped the AL East leaders a day after a rainout at Fenway Park forced the twinbill.

Ray (9-5) gave up one run on five hits, striking out eight. Jordan Romano earned his eighth save with a perfect seventh inning.

“They’re a good hitting team. There’s a reason they’re leading the AL East. They can hit the ball to all parts of the field,” Ray said. “It’s just a matter of bearing down and getting those outs, finding those outs when you can.”

Grichuk’s 19th homer was a tiebreaking, two-run drive in the fourth off Garrett Richards (6-6) that landed in the first row of the bleachers in straightaway center field. Springer led off the fifth with his ninth homer.

“With [Richards] throwing 94, 97, if you find a barrel, it’s going to go,” Grichuk said. “That wind was blowing, I didn’t know if it was going to get out. But, luckily, it snuck out.”

Boston scored in the first when a single by Rafael Devers set up an RBI grounder by J.D. Martinez.

“We had our chances to put them away. We did not,” said Red Sox manager Alex Cora of scoring opportunities, including with bases loaded and no outs in the second inning.

Bo Bichette walked in the second, stole second and later scored on Grichuk’s single back to the mound that Richards couldn’t contain.

Richards went four innings, allowing four runs on four hits with one walk and two strikeouts. It was his first loss in five starts since June 23 at Tampa Bay.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: OF Corey Dickerson, out with a left foot contusion, began a rehab assignment Wednesday with Triple-A Buffalo, going 2 for 4 with a double, scoring a run and driving in one against Worcester. It’s not clear how many rehab games he will get before being activated. “We’ll see how he feels, how many at-bats he needs,” Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said. Toronto remains hopeful RHP Julian Merryweather can return this season after being out since April 14 with a left oblique strain, but that is uncertain. “Right now, he’s not close,” Montoyo said.

Red Sox: RHP Hirokazu Sawamura, out since July 23 with right triceps inflammation, began a rehab assignment Wednesday. He threw a perfect inning with one strikeout against Buffalo. He is eligible to be activated Friday. INF Marwin Gonzalez, out since July 13 with a right hamstring strain, could begin a rehab assignment this weekend. INF Christian Arroyo, out since July 19 with a left hamstring strain, has not yet run and “is not close enough yet,” Cora said. Cora is hopeful RHP Ryan Brasier “at some point during the season is going to contribute,” but there is nothing definite.

UP NEXT

Boston RHP Tanner Houck (0-2, 2.50 ERA) was scheduled to start the second game of the doubleheader, making his first career appearance against the Blue Jays. He will be opposed by Toronto LHP Steven Matz (8-5, 4.34), who will be making his third start of the season against the Red Sox, winning his only other start at Fenway Park.

