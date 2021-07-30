 Skip to main content
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track on the Olympic Games
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track onthe Olympics Games
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Baseball

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Guerrero hits 3-run homer out of Fenway as Jays rout Red Sox

Doug Alden
BOSTON
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. celebrates after hitting a three-run home run during the fifth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on July 29, 2021, in Boston. The Blue Jays beat the Red Sox 13-1.

Elise Amendola/The Associated Press

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a three-run homer all the way out of Fenway Park, Hyun Jin Ryu held Boston to two hits over six innings and the Toronto Blue Jays routed the Red Sox 13-1 on Thursday night.

Teoscar Hernandez hit a two-run double for the Blue Jays, who tagged the Red Sox for 16 hits and scored in six of the first seven innings while building a 12-0 lead. Every Toronto starter had at least one hit and drove in at least one run as the Blue Jays went 9 for 20 with runners in scoring position. Cavan Biggio was the only Toronto starter who didn’t score a run.

Ryu (10-5) held the Red Sox to just two hits in six innings, struck out five and didn’t walk a batter.

Story continues below advertisement

Bobby Dalbec hit an RBI double in the seventh for Boston. The Red Sox finished with just six hits.

The Blue Jays led 6-0 in the fifth with two runners on for Guerrero, who crushed his 33rd homer of the season when reliever Phillips Valdez started him with a changeup. The ball cleared the Green Monster as well as a billboard above it by several yards on its way to Lansdowne Street.

The Blue Jays split the four-game series at first-place Boston, which still leads the AL East heading to second-place Tampa Bay for a weekend series.

The Red Sox didn’t score until the seventh inning, when Dalbec doubled off the wall in centre field to score Christian Vazquez, whose one-out double off of reliever Tayler Saucedo was just the third hit of the night for Boston.

Eduardo Rodriguez (7-6) got roughed up early, allowing Teoscar Hernandez’s bases-loaded double as Toronto scored three in the first inning on four hits and a walk. Rodriguez pitched 3 1/3 innings, allowing six runs on seven hits and four walks. He struck out eight.

NICE D

Although there was little to cheer defensively for Boston, Hunter Renfroe prevented further damage when he robbed Randal Grichuk of a homer to right in the fourth inning. Renfroe ran down the ball and held on when he slammed hard into the low wall with his left hip. Boston’s Alex Verdugo also reached over the wall in left the following inning to catch a foul by Biggio.

HEADING HOME

The Blue Jays will finally be back at home – meaning Toronto – this weekend.

Story continues below advertisement

The coronavirus pandemic and health protocols have kept the Blue Jays south of the Canadian border the past two seasons as they played “home” games in Buffalo, New York, and Dunedin, Florida, but the club was headed back home after the game and scheduled to host the Kansas City Royals on Friday night.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: OF Lourdes Gurriel Jr. was out of the lineup after leaving Wednesday night’s game in the seventh inning when he took a pitch off his left elbow. Manager Charlie Montoyo said X-rays did not show a break and Gurriel would be day-to-day. ... The Blue Jays picked up closer Brad Hand in a trade with the Nationals for catching prospect Riley Adams. “He’s a great add and he’s going to help out,” Montoyo said.

Red Sox: Optioned RHP Tanner Houck to Triple-A Worcester one day after the rookie struck out seven over four innings in a start as Boston won to earn a split in a doubleheader. Houck allowed one run on two hits with one walk and had a 2.45 ERA in four starts for Boston. Hauk is expected back soon enough and is tentatively scheduled to start one of the games during a doubleheader a week from Saturday at Toronto. “He’s going to be a big part of what we’re trying to accomplish. He’s a big part of it already,” Cora said.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays: RHP Ross Stripling (3-6, 4.84 ERA) is scheduled to face LHP Daniel Lynch (1-2, 7.88) of Kansas City as Toronto opens a three-game series at home against the Royals.

Red Sox: LHP Martin Perez (7-6, 4.18) is scheduled to start Friday night as Boston opens a three-game set at Tampa Bay, which trails only the Red Sox in the AL East.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies