 Skip to main content
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Baseball

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Guerrero Jr. goes deep twice as Blue Jays beat Orioles 7-3

Tim Wharnsby
TORONTO
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Robbie Ray pitches to the Baltimore Orioles in the first inning at the Rogers Centre. The Blue Jays won 7-3 on Aug. 30, 2021 in Toronto.

Mark Blinch/Getty Images

Lefty Robbie Ray struck out 10, and slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. slammed two homers to push the Blue Jays to a third straight victory on Monday.

Toronto (69-61) scored a 7-3 win with three runs apiece in sixth and seventh innings against the lowly Baltimore Orioles (40-90) before 14,406 at Rogers Centre.

Ray (10-5) won for the first time since July 28. He was the victim of five consecutive no-decisions, including a brilliant 14-strikeout effort against the Chicago White Sox in his last outing.

Story continues below advertisement

Against the Orioles, Ray lasted seven innings. He gave up two runs on four hits and a walk.

Guerrero tied the game at 1-1 with a lead-off blast to the second deck in left field in the fourth inning and put the game out of reach in the seventh with a two-out, three-run shot to left.

The Orioles sport the worst record in Major League Baseball this season. But they pulled ahead for the second time with a 2-1 lead in the sixth inning.

Ray yielded a lead-off walk to Kelvin Gutierrez. The Baltimore third baseman advanced to third on Austin Hays single to left centre and scored on rookie Ryan Mountcastle’s infield hit to Toronto shortstop Bo Bichette.

Mountcastle put the Orioles in front 1-0 with a one-out first-inning blast to left-centre for his 25th in 2021.

Out with a sprained left knee since Aug. 14, George Springer led off the sixth with a single to right. The designated hitter advanced to second after Marcus Semien walked and scored on Bichette’s punch single past Baltimore second baseman Jorge Mateo.

Teoscar Hernandez knocked in two more runs in the sixth with a double to left. Toronto third base coach Luis Rivera put the stop sign on Bichette, but the shortstop kept on truckin’ to score his team’s fourth run of the game.

Story continues below advertisement

Springer missed a significant part of the first half with quad and oblique ailments. He has been limited to 50 games this summer when you add his recent stint on the injured list with knee troubles.

But with Springer in the lineup, the Blue Jays have gone 30-20.

Kevin Smith and Springer walked to set up Guerrero for his second homer. It was the big first baseman’s 38th of the year, but only the fourth homer in 28 games in August.

Baltimore starter Chris Ellis was perfect until a two-out walk to Toronto newcomer Jarrod Dyson in the third inning. Ellis then hit Springer in the left arm.

A double steal put runners on second and third, but Semien hit a long fly ball to centre to end the inning.

A Mountcastle walk and singles from Anthony Santander and Pedro Severino produced a final run for the Orioles off Toronto reliever Trent Thornton in the ninth inning. Stopper Jordan Romano had to be called in for the final two outs.

Story continues below advertisement

The Blue Jays improved to 13-6 since their Rogers Centre return on July 30.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies