Guerrero Jr., has four of Toronto’s 21 hits as Blue Jays thrash Phillies 14-5

Vladimir Guerrero, Jr., had four of Toronto’s 21 hits as the Blue Jays dumped the Philadelphia Phillies 14-5 in pre-season baseball action Tuesday at BayCare Ballpark.
The Toronto slugger had a triple, two doubles and a single to boost his average to .529 on the spring. He drove in three runs and scored twice.
Marcus Semien homered for Toronto (9-6-1) and Teoscar Hernandez chipped in with two hits and three runs.
Blue Jays starter Tanner Roark allowed three hits, three earned runs and two walks over 3 1/3 innings. He had five strikeouts.
Phillies right-hander Aaron Nola gave up six earned runs over 2 2/3 innings. Philadelphia had six hits and three errors.
The Blue Jays face the New York Yankees on Wednesday in Dunedin, Fla.