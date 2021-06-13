Hernandez hits two of Jays’ eight home runs in rout of Red Sox

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Baseball

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Hernandez hits two of Jays’ eight home runs in rout of Red Sox

Ken Powtak
Boston
The Associated Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Toronto Blue Jays right fielder Teoscar Hernandez hits a three run home run during the fourth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Boston, on June 13, 2021.

Gregory Fisher/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Teoscar Hernandez belted a pair of three-run homers over the Green Monster – two of Toronto’s eight longballs – and Marcus Semien extended his road hitting streak to 26 games as the Blue Jays pounded the Boston Red Sox 18-4 on Sunday.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Cavan Biggio, Rowdy Tellez and Semien also went deep for the Blue Jays, a day after they belted five homers in a 7-2 victory. Guerrero’s was his major league-leading 21st.

Bichette had four of Toronto’s season-high 18 hits, and Guerrero, Hernandez and Gurriel each had three. The Jays also reached a season high for runs.

Story continues below advertisement

Xander Bogaerts and Bobby Dalbec homered for Boston, which captured the series opener before Toronto’s power surge.

Semien’s club-record streak is the majors’ longest since Dexter Fowler hit safely in 27 straight road games for the Cubs from September, 2015, to May, 2016.

Robbie Ray (4-2) struck out 10 over six innings, giving up three runs, four hits and three walks.

The Blue Jays grabbed a 4-0 lead in the first against Martin Perez on Hernandez’s three-run homer and a solo shot from Gurriel.

Semien’s drive into the batters’ eye in centre made it 5-0 in the second, prompting loud boos from the Fenway Park crowd. Those quickly turned to mock cheers when Red Sox manager Alex Cora came out to pull Perez after the next batter, Bichette, singled.

Perez (4-4) retired only four batters, getting tagged for five runs on six hits. In his past two starts, he’s allowed 11 runs in 3 1/3 innings, ballooning his ERA from 3.09 to 4.52.

Toronto broke it open with four runs in the fourth and four more in the fifth, making it 13-1. Hernandez hit his second three-run shot, a drive estimated at 440 feet that left Fenway in the fourth, after Guerrero’s run-scoring single.

Story continues below advertisement

In the fifth, Bichette’s three-run shot also left the park.

In the past two games, Toronto has hit nine homers over the fabled left-field wall.

The Blue Jays placed Saturday’s winning pitcher, Steven Matz, on the COVID-19-related injured list.

Toronto right-hander Alek Manoah (1-0, 3.14 ERA) is scheduled to start the series finale Monday night against Boston righty Nathan Eovaldi (7-3, 4.11). Eovaldi is coming off his first loss since April 24.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies