Hernandez hits two of Jays’ eight home runs in rout of Red Sox

Open this photo in gallery Toronto Blue Jays right fielder Teoscar Hernandez hits a three run home run during the fourth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Boston, on June 13, 2021. Gregory Fisher/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Teoscar Hernandez belted a pair of three-run homers over the Green Monster – two of Toronto’s eight longballs – and Marcus Semien extended his road hitting streak to 26 games as the Blue Jays pounded the Boston Red Sox 18-4 on Sunday.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Cavan Biggio, Rowdy Tellez and Semien also went deep for the Blue Jays, a day after they belted five homers in a 7-2 victory. Guerrero’s was his major league-leading 21st.

Bichette had four of Toronto’s season-high 18 hits, and Guerrero, Hernandez and Gurriel each had three. The Jays also reached a season high for runs.

Xander Bogaerts and Bobby Dalbec homered for Boston, which captured the series opener before Toronto’s power surge.

Semien’s club-record streak is the majors’ longest since Dexter Fowler hit safely in 27 straight road games for the Cubs from September, 2015, to May, 2016.

Robbie Ray (4-2) struck out 10 over six innings, giving up three runs, four hits and three walks.

The Blue Jays grabbed a 4-0 lead in the first against Martin Perez on Hernandez’s three-run homer and a solo shot from Gurriel.

Semien’s drive into the batters’ eye in centre made it 5-0 in the second, prompting loud boos from the Fenway Park crowd. Those quickly turned to mock cheers when Red Sox manager Alex Cora came out to pull Perez after the next batter, Bichette, singled.

Perez (4-4) retired only four batters, getting tagged for five runs on six hits. In his past two starts, he’s allowed 11 runs in 3 1/3 innings, ballooning his ERA from 3.09 to 4.52.

Toronto broke it open with four runs in the fourth and four more in the fifth, making it 13-1. Hernandez hit his second three-run shot, a drive estimated at 440 feet that left Fenway in the fourth, after Guerrero’s run-scoring single.

In the fifth, Bichette’s three-run shot also left the park.

In the past two games, Toronto has hit nine homers over the fabled left-field wall.

The Blue Jays placed Saturday’s winning pitcher, Steven Matz, on the COVID-19-related injured list.

Toronto right-hander Alek Manoah (1-0, 3.14 ERA) is scheduled to start the series finale Monday night against Boston righty Nathan Eovaldi (7-3, 4.11). Eovaldi is coming off his first loss since April 24.