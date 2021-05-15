 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Baseball

Register
AdChoices

Hoskins hits three-run double as Phillies beat Blue Jays 5-1

Mark Didtler
Dunedin, Fla.
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hits a home run in the sixth inning. The Philadelphia Phillies beat the Blue Jays at TD Ballpark on May 14, 2021.

Nathan Ray Seebeck/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Rhys Hoskins hit a three-run double during a five-run seventh inning and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-1 on Friday night.

J.T. Realmuto returned to the Phillies’ starting lineup one day after being placed on the COVID-19-related injured list and drew a bases-loaded walk that made it 1-all in the seventh.

The star catcher went 0 for 4 as the designated hitter. He felt ill and had a fever Wednesday night, but was cleared by MLB to return.

Story continues below advertisement

Tim Mayza replaced Toronto reliever Trent Thornton (1-1) with two on and one out in the seventh and walked Bryce Harper and Realmuto.

Hoskins followed with a double off Mayza to make it 4-1. Alec Bohm added an RBI double later in the inning.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. put the Blue Jays up 1-0 with an opposite-field homer in the sixth off Vince Velasquez.

It was Guerrero’s first homer against the Phillies. His Hall of Famer father, Vladimir Guerrero, hit 31 off Philadelphia, his most off any opponent.

This was the opener of the Blue Jays’ third and final homestand at TD Ballpark. Toronto is playing at its spring training facility in Dunedin due to COVID-19 restrictions in Canada and will move home games to Buffalo, New York, next month.

Realmuto grounded out with the bases loaded to end the third and struck out with two on to finish the fifth. Harper went 2 for 3 with the three walks.

Velasquez gave up one run and three hits in 5 innings. He struck out seven and walked three.

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto starter Steven Matz needed 107 pitches to get through five scoreless innings, allowing four hits, three walks and striking out nine.

SPECIAL DAY

It was 25 years ago Friday that Phillies manager Joe Girardi caught Yankees pitcher Dwight Gooden’s no-hitter against Seattle.

Gooden threw the gem knowing that his father was awaiting heart surgery.

“I just remember how concerned Doc was about his father,” Girardi said. “And his father told him to go pitch and come see me tomorrow, and that’s exactly what Doc did.”

SPECIAL PLACE

It was announced on Friday that the name of Toronto’s first accessible baseball diamond will be Roy Halladay Field. It came on what would have been the Hall of Famer’s 44th birthday.

It will offer athletes of all abilities the chance to learn and develop life skills through baseball.

Story continues below advertisement

TRAINER’S ROOM

Phillies: SS Didi Gregorius (right elbow stiffness) didn’t play for the second straight game but is improving. OF Adam Haseley (personal reasons) returned to the Phillies organization and will work out at their complex in Clearwater, Fla.

Blue Jays: LHP Ryan Borucki (left forearm flexor strain) went on the 10-day IL.

UP NEXT

Phillies RHP Aaron Nola (3-2) will start Saturday night. Toronto has not announced its starter.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies