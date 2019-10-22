 Skip to main content

Baseball

Houston Astros executive Taubman apologizes for ‘inappropriate language’

The Associated Press
The assistant general manager of the Houston Astros has issued a statement apologizing for using “inappropriate language” after a report in Sports Illustrated said he repeatedly yelled toward a group of female reporters during the team’s celebration after clinching the AL pennant.

His remarks reportedly referenced Houston closer Roberto Osuna, who was suspended for 75 games last season for violating the league’s domestic violence policy before joining the Astros in a trade from Toronto.

The Astros denied Monday night that his comments were directed at the reporters. That was before they released a statement from assistant GM Brandon Taubman hours before Game 1 of the World Series.

Major League Baseball also issued a statement Tuesday concerning the incident, saying it will interview those involved before commenting on the matter any further.

The statement from the league says in part: “everyone in baseball must use care to not engage in any behaviour – whether intentional or not – that could be construed as minimizing the egregiousness of an act of domestic violence. We became aware of this incident through the Sports Illustrated article. The Astros have disputed Sports Illustrated’s characterization of the incident.”

