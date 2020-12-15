Indigenous activist pleased to hear Cleveland’s baseball team planning name change

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Baseball

Register
AdChoices

Indigenous activist pleased to hear Cleveland’s baseball team planning name change

Gregory Strong
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A Chief Wahoo logo is shown on a baseball at the Cleveland Indians team shop, Monday, Jan. 29, 2018, in Cleveland.

Tony Dejak/The Associated Press

Indigenous activist Douglas Cardinal applauded the Cleveland Indians on Tuesday for planning to change their team name and predicted it could have a “ripple effect” on other clubs with similar monikers.

The American League franchise announced Monday that it will drop the name it has been known by since 1915.

“I’m so glad that everybody did their job and realized that that [name] wasn’t right,” Cardinal said Tuesday from his Ottawa home.

Story continues below advertisement

Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will continue to use its current name until a new one is chosen, a process that’s expected to take at least a year.

Team owner Paul Dolan said the decision was made after months of internal discussions and meetings with groups, including Native Americans who have sought to have the club stop using a moniker many deem racist.

The 86-year-old Cardinal, a renowned architect, filed human-rights complaints in 2016 in an attempt to stop the team from using the Chief Wahoo logo during a playoff series in Toronto against the Blue Jays.

The cartoonish image had been used by the team on caps and uniforms since 1947.

Cardinal said the proceedings were resolved two years later. Cleveland dropped the image from its gear for its final series at Rogers Centre in 2018 and made the full-time switch the next season.

“That was an amazing follow-through. … I was just happy to see that everybody really did their jobs well and communicated well and resolved everything to everybody’s satisfaction,” Cardinal said. “And that created the opportunity for them to make the changes they felt were necessary, which they did, which is amazing. I congratulate them.”

The team had been transitioning away from Chief Wahoo in years before the change, switching to a block “C” logo in many areas. Word of the team’s latest change came after the recent retirement of some prominent long-time nicknames.

Story continues below advertisement

Washington’s NFL team and Edmonton’s CFL team dropped their names last summer. Similar monikers have been changed at the university, high school and youth sport levels.

However, several notable pro franchises – including the NHL’s Chicago Blackhawks, MLB’s Atlanta Braves and the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs – are sticking with their team names.

“We can’t change the world overnight, but when some people change, they create a precedent and others feel that they should as well,” Cardinal said. “So I think it has a ripple effect. Pretty soon I feel that others will feel that that’s bad manners.

“So [Cleveland has] created a positive precedent and they should be admired for doing that.”

Cardinal first decided to take action after noticing the Chief Wahoo figure during a game in 2016. He felt the mascot “ridiculed the images of First Nations people.”

“We shouldn’t do that to each other,” he said. “We should treat everybody with respect. I’ve always been concerned about human rights.”

Story continues below advertisement

Cardinal, who graduated from the University of Texas at Austin in 1963, said he was inspired to use his voice after witnessing integration efforts at the school.

He felt members of the Black and white communities displayed bravery and developed a respect for each other to create a more honourable and just society.

“I think that it’s so important that when you see something that isn’t right, that you make it heard,” Cardinal said. “Because the horrible thing is just standing by and watching things happen that you know in your gut are not right.”

And when he looks back on his personal journey to make a change on the baseball front, he feels the effort was well worth it.

“Of course it was,” he said. “And it’s a good beginning for many issues.”

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies