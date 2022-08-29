Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Matt Chapman slides safely into home plate ahead of a tag by Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras on a walk-off single by Danny Jansen in 11th inning in Toronto. The Jays won 5-4 on Aug. 29, 2022.Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press

Danny Jansen drilled a walk-off single to left field to end the Toronto Blue Jays’ three-game losing streak with a 5-4 come-from-behind win against the Chicago Cubs on Monday.

The Blue Jays (69-58) won for only the third time in their last 10 home games, this time before 26,473 fans at Rogers Centre.

Down 4-0, the Blue Jays’ comeback began in the seventh inning when Jansen smacked a three-run homer to left field for his 11th of the season.

They tied the game an inning later. Cavan Biggio belted a double down the right-field line and scored on Matt Chapman’s single to left.

The Cubs (55-74) grabbed an early 2-0 lead with runs in the third and fourth inning. Catcher Wilson Contreras knocked in Alfonso Rivas with a fielder’s choice groundout in the third, and Seiya Suzuki scored on Nico Hoerner’s single to left in the fourth.

P.J. Higgins’ pinch-hit double to the gap in left centre, scored another two runs in the sixth inning.

The Blue Jays exhibited better defence than their weekend series against the Los Angeles Angels.

Centrefielder George Springer made a diving catch in the fourth inning off Rafael Ortega. Right-fielder Ramiel Tapia threw out Franmil Reyes as he tried to go from first to third on a single in the fifth inning.

Also, in the fifth, after Ian Happ struck out but forced a throw to first after the ball hit the dirt, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. returned a throw to Jansen to get Nick Madrigal racing in from third.

Toronto starter Jose Berrios, who pushed for the Blue Jays to wear their red jerseys for this game, lasted 5⅔ innings, giving up four runs on 10 hits with four strikeouts and a walk.

Reliever Tim Mayza gave up the double to Higgins, but Berrios was responsible for the two runners who scored.

Cubs 25-year-old starter Javier Assad pitched five shutout innings, surrendering four hits with two walks and a strikeout in his second career start.

Blue Jays reliever Jimi Garcia (3-4) snatched the win, while Mark Leiter Jr. (2-6) took the loss.

General managing

The last time Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins held a media briefing before a home game was when he fired manager Charlie Montoyo and replaced him with John Schneider on an interim basis on July 13.

Toronto has gone 22-16 under Schneider after being swept by the lowly Angels.

Atkins remains confident with vital games next month against two teams the Blue Jays are battling for one of the three American League wild-card spots. Toronto has nine games left against the Tampa Bay Rays and 10 more against the Baltimore Orioles.

“We’re coming up to September with our destiny in our control with games against teams we’re competing with,” Atkins said.

On Monday, the Blue Jays also plucked outfielder Bradley Zimmer off waivers from the Philadelphia Phillies. He will be one of the two September call-ups allowed on Thursday.

Up next

Cubs starter Marcus Stroman (3-6) returns to Toronto for the first time since the Blue Jays traded him on July 28, 2019. The 31-year-old righty will face Kevin Gausman (9-9) on Tuesday.

“I can’t wait to go out there and take it all in,” said Stroman, adding he has nothing but fondness for the Blue Jays and the city of Toronto.

“I’m thankful, and I feel I’m part-Canadian in my blood.”