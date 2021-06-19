Jays acquire Mets’ reliever Jacob Barnes in exchange for prospect Troy Miller

Open this photo in gallery New York Mets relief pitcher Jacob Barnes (40), pictured June 13, 2021, pitches against the San Diego Padres during the seventh inning at Citi Field in New York City. Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

The Toronto Blue Jays acquired reliever Jacob Barnes from the New York Mets on Saturday in exchange for pitching prospect Troy Miller.

Barnes, 31, has a 1-1 record with two saves and a 6.27 earned-run average over 19 relief appearances this season with the Mets. The six-foot-two, 231-pound right-hander has a 4.53 ERA over his six-year career.

He was designated for assignment last Monday, a day after he gave up a tiebreaking grand slam to Fernando Tatis Jr. followed by a home run by Manny Machado in a 7-3 loss to San Diego.

Miller, 24, was 3-2 with a 4.93 ERA over seven appearances with advanced-A Vancouver and double-A New Hampshire this season. He signed a minor-league contract with Toronto in 2018.

The Blue Jays’ bullpen has struggled mightily of late. The team recently dropped below the .500 mark after a decent start to the regular season.

Toronto (33-35) took a five-game losing streak into its road game against Baltimore (23-46) later Saturday.