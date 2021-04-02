 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Baseball

Register
AdChoices

Jays GM Ross Atkins says George Springer could return for Dunedin opener

The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins says injured outfielder George Springer is day-to-day with a strained left oblique muscle and could be available when Toronto plays its first game at its temporary home in Dunedin, Fla.

“There’s a real chance he’s ready to go and at the 100-per-cent strength level as soon as he’s eligible, which would be our first game back home in Dunedin,” Atkins said Friday. “But can’t guarantee that and want to make sure that progresses very well.

“He feels better and better every day and now we can get him in to seeing live reps and getting back into that full baseball mode and not just full baseball strength.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Blue Jays play host to the Los Angeles Angels next Thursday in their home opener.

Springer was placed on the 10-day injured list retroactive to Monday with the injury, which has delayed his debut with the Blue Jays.

Toronto signed Springer as a free agent to a US$150-million, six-year contract over the off-season.

Atkins said Springer likely could have played in Toronto’s 3-2 season-opening win over the Yankees in New York on Thursday, but at this point in the season the Blue Jays want to ensure players are at 100 per cent.

“It’s a matter of thinking about the entire season, thinking about where we are in the season, and what it would have meant if he did play,” Atkins said. “The days off after, obviously would he be at full strength versus not, and the potential downside risk of that.”

Springer, the 2017 World Series MVP with Houston, was scratched from a game on March 9 because of tightness in his abdominal muscles and did not play in any exhibitions after March 21. The 31-year-old hit .240 with one homer and two runs batted in through 25 at-bats over 10 spring training games.

Atkins also said starting pitcher Robbie Ray is recovering well from a bruised left elbow and could return soon, and that injured pitchers Nate Pearson (right adductor strain) and Thomas Hatch (right elbow impingement) are throwing without pain. All three were placed on the DL retroactive to Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

“Really encouraged by [Ray’s] bounce-back,” Atkins said. “He’s throwing with 100-per-cent aggression and feeling much more like the Robbie Ray that he was before the injury.”

Atkins said Ray’s return will depend on when he can get back to a comfortable 80 pitch count, and added the team will get a clearer idea of how close he is after the next couple of live batting practices and throwing sessions.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies