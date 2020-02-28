 Skip to main content

Baseball

Register
AdChoices

Jays lefty Hyun-Jin Ryu gives up three hits, including solo shot, in spring training debut

Dunedin, Fla.
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu throws a pitch during the first inning against the Minnesota Twins at TD Ballpark in Dunedin, Fla., on Thursday.

Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Hyun-Jin Ryu gave up three hits, including a solo home run, over two innings of work in his Toronto spring training debut Thursday as the Blue Jays and Minnesota Twins played to a 3-3 tie.

Ryu, who signed an US$80-million, four-year contract with Toronto in the off-season, surrendered a run on three hits with two strikeouts.

Kevin Smith’s single in the bottom of the ninth scored two runs, allowing Toronto to salvage the draw.

Story continues below advertisement

Ryu got into trouble early by giving up a leadoff double to Jake Cave, followed by a single to Trevor Larnach. The left-hander escaped the inning when Cave was caught out at home on a fielder’s choice, Brent Rooker struck out swinging and Royce Lewis grounded out.

The Twins got on the scoreboard in the second inning when Zander Wiel hit a solo shot to centre field of Ryu.

Cave hit a leadoff homer in the top of the third off Anthony Bass, who replaced Ryu. Reese McGuire cut the Twins’ lead to 2-1 in the bottom of the third with a solo shot off Twins starter Randy Dobnak.

Matt Wallner’s RBI single in the top of the ninth increased Minnesota’s lead to 3-1 before Smith tied it up.

The Blue Jays (3-1-2) next face the Detroit Tigers on Friday afternoon.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies