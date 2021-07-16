 Skip to main content
Blue Jays get government approval to return to Toronto, starting July 30

The Canadian Press
The Toronto Blue Jays have received federal government approval to return to Canada, the club announced Friday after nearly two years away from home.

The team said in a statement that it will begin playing home games at Rogers Centre again starting July 30 after receiving a so-called National Interest Exemption from the federal government. The exemption, confirmed by the federal immigration minister’s office, will allow players to cross the border without being subject to Canada’s COVID-19 travel restrictions.

“Following a careful review by public health officials at every level of government, a National Interest Exemption has been approved that will permit the Toronto Blue Jays to return to Toronto and play home games at the Rogers Centre,” Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino said in a statement.

“This decision was made in conjunction with the Public Health Agency of Canada, with the approval of provincial and municipal public health officials.”

Mendicino said the plan includes pre- and post-arrival testing of everyone crossing the border, and additional testing four times a week for unvaccinated individuals.

“It also includes significant limitations on unvaccinated individuals, who will have to undergo a modified quarantine, not be permitted to go anywhere but the hotel and stadium and have no interaction with the general public,” he said.

Toronto is scheduled to start a three-game homestand against the Kansas City Royals on July 30. The Jays haven’t played at Rogers Centre since Sept. 29, 2019, an 8-3 win over Tampa Bay.

The team played its home games during the shortened 2020 season in Buffalo, N.Y., and started this season in Dunedin, Fla., before returning to Buffalo.

“First and foremost, the Blue Jays wish to thank Canadians for their unprecedented public health efforts and support for the team. Without you, Blue Jays baseball would not be coming home this summer,” the team’s statement said.

The team added it would reach out to 2021 and 2022 season ticket holders in the coming days, and additional ticket information and health and safety guidelines are coming soon.

The Blue Jays’ return is the latest step in professional sports returning to normal north of the border.

Ottawa gave the NHL a travel exemption for the final two rounds of the Stanley Cup playoffs and recently approved a plan that allowed CFL players and staff to return to Canada without undergoing a full 14-day quarantine.

Major League Soccer teams Toronto FC and CF Montreal are hosting games against U.S.-based opponents Saturday. While a quarantine exemption has not been granted to MLS, fully vaccinated athletes with work permits can enter the country without completing a 14-day quarantine.

Report an error
