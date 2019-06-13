 Skip to main content

Baseball Jays sign first-round pick Alek Manoah and four other draftees

Jays sign first-round pick Alek Manoah and four other draftees

Toronto
The Canadian Press
The 6-foot-6, 260-pound West Virginia right-handed pitcher was named the Big 12 Conference Pitcher of the Year in 2019.

Nick Wagner/The Associated Press

First-round pick Alek Manoah and four other draft selections were signed by the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday.

Manoah was taken 11th overall by the Blue Jays in Major League Baseball’s first-year player draft on June 3.

Manoah was 9-4 with a 2.08 earned-run average through 16 starts (108 1/3 innings) with the Mountaineers this season. He recorded 144 strikeouts and 27 walks.

He also pitched for the Chatham Anglers in the prestigious Cape Cod League, going 3-2 with a 2.70 ERA, 48 strikeouts and 11 walks over seven regular-season starts last summer.

Fourth-round selection Will Robertson (outfield), 10th round selection Glenn Santiago (shortstop), 11th rounder Nick Neal (first baseman/outfielder) and 16th round Jackxarel Lebron (shortstop) also signed on Thursday.

The Blue Jays also came to terms with non-drafted free agent right-handed pitcher Alex Nolan from Brock University.

Toronto recalled right-handed pitcher Justin Shafer from triple-A Buffalo in time for Thursday night’s game in Baltimore.

In a corresponding move, right-handed reliever Elvis Luciano was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right elbow sprain.

The Blue Jays played in Baltimore against the Orioles on Thursday night. Check our website for the story: globesports.com

