Jays’ Stroman misses start, day-to-day with shoulder cramp

Blue Jays ace Marcus Stroman is day-to-day and may not pitch again until after Major League Baseball’s all-star break.
Stroman was scheduled to start on Thursday against the visiting Boston Red Sox but is still out with a cramp in his nonthrowing shoulder.
Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo instead went with an “opener,” with reliever Derek Law pitching the first inning against Boston and Thomas Pannone expected to take over early.
Aaron Sanchez will still make his scheduled start against the Baltimore Orioles on Friday.
Stroman is the Blue Jays lone player in the all-star game on Tuesday.
The right-hander has a 5-9 record with a 3.18 earned-run average and 81 strikeouts over 104 2/3 innings pitched.