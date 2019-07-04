 Skip to main content

Baseball Jays’ Stroman misses start, day-to-day with shoulder cramp

Subscribe
Register
My account
My account
AdChoices

Jays’ Stroman misses start, day-to-day with shoulder cramp

Toronto
The Canadian Press
Comments

Blue Jays ace Marcus Stroman is day-to-day and may not pitch again until after Major League Baseball’s all-star break.

Stroman was scheduled to start on Thursday against the visiting Boston Red Sox but is still out with a cramp in his nonthrowing shoulder.

Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo instead went with an “opener,” with reliever Derek Law pitching the first inning against Boston and Thomas Pannone expected to take over early.

Story continues below advertisement

Aaron Sanchez will still make his scheduled start against the Baltimore Orioles on Friday.

Stroman is the Blue Jays lone player in the all-star game on Tuesday.

The right-hander has a 5-9 record with a 3.18 earned-run average and 81 strikeouts over 104 2/3 innings pitched.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter