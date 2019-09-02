 Skip to main content

Baseball Josh Donaldson back to haunt Blue Jays as Braves ease to victory

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Josh Donaldson back to haunt Blue Jays as Braves ease to victory

Charles Odum
Atlanta
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Sep 2, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Josh Donaldson (20) hits a two run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning at SunTrust Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Josh Donaldson and Johan Camargo hit two-run homers, and Mike Soroka snapped a streak of eight starts without a win as the Atlanta Braves beat the Toronto Blue Jays 6-3 on Monday.

The NL East-leading Braves have won five straight, all against American League teams. The Braves also have won nine straight home games.

Hall of Fame manager Bobby Cox made his first return to SunTrust Park since suffering a stroke on April 3. He sat in a private box to watch both teams he once managed.

Story continues below advertisement

Cox, 78, smiled and waved in response to an ovation from fans when he was shown on the video board under a message that read “Welcome Home.”

Soroka (11-3), who is from Calgary, allowed three runs on five hits in five innings in his first win in three starts against Toronto. It was his first victory since July 14 at San Diego, though, he had a solid 2.81 ERA in his eight-game winless stretch.

Mark Melancon threw a perfect ninth inning for his ninth save.

The first-inning homer by Donaldson was the only hit allowed by Jacob Waguespack (4-3) in four innings. The right-hander was hurt by five walks.

Waguespack loaded the bases with three walks in the third before third baseman Brandon Drury mishandled Dansby Swanson’s grounder. The grounder hit off Drury’s glove into the outfield grass as Ozzie Albies and Donaldson scored.

After Toronto cut Atlanta’s lead to 4-3, Camargo hit a pinch-hit homer off Buddy Boshers in the eighth. The homer drove in Donaldson, who reached on Bo Bichette’s fielding error.

Randal Grichuk led off the fourth with a homer off Soroka and pinch-hitter Rowdy Tellez added another homer for the Blue Jays in the fifth. It marked the first time in 30 career starts that Soroka allowed more than one home run in a game.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter