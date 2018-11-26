 Skip to main content

Baseball Braves make free agent splash with Donaldson, McCann

Braves make free agent splash with Donaldson, McCann

Ronald Blum
New York
The Associated Press
The Atlanta Braves added a pair of free agents following their first division title in five years, agreeing to one-year contracts with third baseman Josh Donaldson and catcher Brian McCann.

Donaldson agreed to a US$23-million, one-year contract, a person familiar with the agreement told The Associated Press on Monday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal was subject to a successful physical.

McCann’s deal was announced by Atlanta, where he became a seven-time all-star from 2005-13. He got a US$2-million, one-year contract to play near his home.

Donaldson was the American League MVP with Toronto in 2015 but has struggled since. He had a hip injury in 2016, was slowed by a strained right calf in 2017 and by shoulder inflammation and a calf strain this year. A three-time all-star who turns 32 next month, Donaldson hit .246 with eight homers and 23 RBIs in 52 games this year for Toronto and Cleveland, which acquired him on Aug. 31.

His 2019 salary matches his pay this year.

McCann, who turns 35 in February, is from Duluth, Ga., and was a seven-time all-star with the Braves from 2005-13. He left to sign an US$85-million, five-year contract with the New York Yankees and was traded to Houston after the 2016 season following the emergence of Gary Sanchez.

McCann helped the Astros win their first World Series title in 2017. He hit .212 with seven homers and 23 RBIs in 63 games this year, missing 53 games because of arthroscopic surgery on his right knee in July.

