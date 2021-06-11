Keuchel, Grandal lead White Sox past Blue Jays 5-2

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Baseball

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Keuchel, Grandal lead White Sox past Blue Jays 5-2

Jay Cohen
Chicago
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. arrives safely at third against Chicago White Sox third baseman Yoan Moncada during the sixth inning in Chicago. The White Sox beat the Jays 5-2 on June 10, 2021.

Nam Y. Huh/The Associated Press

Dallas Keuchel thinks he is heading in the right direction. That’s a very positive development for a Chicago White Sox team dealing with another major injury.

Keuchel pitched six effective innings, Yasmani Grandal homered and Chicago beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-2 on Thursday night.

The White Sox closed out a 5-2 homestand and improved their AL Central lead to a season-high 4 1/2 games over idle Cleveland. Adam Engel also went deep, and reigning AL MVP Jose Abreu hit two RBI doubles.

Story continues below advertisement

But it was Keuchel (5-1) leading the way in another solid performance after he pitched six sharp innings in a no-decision against Detroit in his previous start. Paying closer attention to his tempo, the veteran left-hander limited a dangerous Blue Jays lineup to two runs and six hits.

“Right now is where I thought I would be a little bit earlier in the season,” said Keuchel, who struck out a season-high eight and walked two. “But I’m 70-something innings in now, I’m liking where I’m headed. That’s a nice feeling to have, especially when you’re kind of searching earlier in the year for some success.”

Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said Keuchel was locating all his pitches.

“He had us off balance. Like nobody knew what’s coming next,” Montoyo said. “So he did a good job. His cutter was moving pretty good today for sure. That’s why you saw those awkward swings from us.”

It was the first game for the White Sox since they placed second baseman Nick Madrigal on the injured list with a torn right hamstring. Madrigal got hurt when he tried to beat out a grounder in the seventh inning of Wednesday night’s 6-2 loss to Toronto.

Chicago has been hit hard by injuries this year, but it keeps rolling along.

The loss of Madrigal is “a big blow, but the games still count and we have to go forward,” manager Tony La Russa said.

Story continues below advertisement

Marcus Semien and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. each drove in a run for Toronto, which lost for the fourth time in six games. Hyun Jin Ryu (5-4) pitched six innings of three-run ball after struggling in his previous start against Houston.

“A lot of my pitches felt a little better, but with the changeup, I still felt a little awkward,” Ryu said through a translator.

Infield hits by Joe Panik and Santiago Espinal set up Semien’s two-out RBI single in the fifth. A mental gaffe by White Sox third baseman Yoan Moncada paved the way for the Blue Jays’ second run in the sixth.

With one out and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. on first, Moncada fielded Randal Grichuk’s grounder and threw to first instead of going to second to get the lead runner. Guerrero advanced on a wild pitch and scored on Gurriel’s two-out single, trimming Chicago’s lead to 3-2.

But Keuchel escaped the jam by retiring Riley Adams on a fly ball to centre with two runners on. Engel then hit his first homer of the season in the seventh, sending a solo drive deep to centre against Anthony Castro.

After Keuchel departed, Evan Marshall and Codi Heuer each got three outs before Liam Hendriks worked the ninth for his AL-leading 16th save.

Story continues below advertisement

The White Sox got off to a fast start against Ryu, scoring three times in the first. Abreu doubled home Yermin Mercedes before Grandal hit an opposite-field drive to right for his 10th homer.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: OF George Springer (quad strain) ran the bases and took batting practice. But there was no word on a timeline for a potential rehab assignment. ... 3B-OF Cavan Biggio (sprained spine ligament) went 0 for 2 with a walk during a rehab game with Triple-A Buffalo. Depending on how Biggio feels, Montoyo said there’s a good chance he will rejoin the Blue Jays this weekend in Boston.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays: RHP Ross Stripling (2-3, 4.71 ERA) faces Red Sox RHP Garrett Richards (4-4, 3.88 ERA) on Friday night in the opener of a four-game series at Fenway Park. Stripling is going for his third straight win.

White Sox: RHP Lucas Giolito (5-5, 3.88 ERA) starts Friday night in the opener of a three-game series at Detroit. Giolito is 0-2 with a 5.27 ERA in two starts against the Tigers this year. LHP Tarik Skubal (3-7, 4.33 ERA) takes the mound for Detroit.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies