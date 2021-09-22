Kiermaier hit, apparent retribution, as Rays clinch playoffs

Open this photo in gallery Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. flips the ball to relief pitcher Anthony Castro in time to get Tampa Bay Rays' Francisco Mejia at first base during the fifth inning on Sept. 22, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. The Rays beat the Jays 7-1. Chris O'Meara/The Associated Press

Kevin Kiermaier was hit by a pitch, apparent retribution for scooping up a Toronto scouting report two days earlier, and the Tampa Bay Rays clinched a postseason berth with a 7-1 victory over the Blue Jays on Wednesday.

Reliever Ryan Borucki hit Kiermaier on the back with his first pitch of the eighth inning, when the Rays led 7-1.

Borucki was ejected after the umpires met, which prompted Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo and enraged pitching coach Pete Walker to storm out of the dugout to argue. As players spilled onto the field, Walker also was tossed and there were no incidents between the players.

Story continues below advertisement

On Monday, Kiermaier picked up a scouting card that fell off the wristband of Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk during a play at the plate and refused to give it back. Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash apologized to the Blue Jays organization Tuesday and Montoyo said the matter was “agua under the bridge.”

Austin Meadows hit a three-run homer during a six-run third inning for the AL East-leading Rays (94-59). The postseason berth is the third in a row and seventh since 2008 for the defending AL champions, who lost the World Series to the Los Angeles Dodgers in six games last year.

Toronto (85-67) dropped into a tie for the second AL wild-card berth with the New York Yankees, who played later Wednesday. The Blue Jays lost two of three to Tampa Bay and are 16-5 in September.

Six Tampa Bay pitchers combined on a four-hitter. JT Chargois (6-1) struck out two during a hitless fourth.

Luis Patino allowed a first-inning single to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. over three innings, working out of bases-loaded two-out jam in the opening frame.

Guerrero got the Blue Jays’ second hit with a sixth-inning double off Adam Conley and scored when Teoscar Hernandez picked up his 109th RBI on a sacrifice fly. Guerrero also walked and has been on-base an AL-best 270 times with 51 multihit games.

Story continues below advertisement

The Rays loaded the bases with no outs in the third against Ross Stripling (5-7) before Yandy Diaz had a sacrifice fly and Meadows followed with his 26th homer. Taylor Walls added a two-run single that made it 6-0. Meadows has 103 RBIs.

Diaz hit a fourth-inning run-scoring single.