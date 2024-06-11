Kikuchi, four Blue Jays relievers combine to blank Brewers 3-0

Open this photo in gallery: Danny Jansen of the Toronto Blue Jays hits a run scoring double in the ninth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. The Blue Jays won 3-0 on June 11, 2024, in Milwaukee, Wisc.John Fisher/Getty Images

Yusei Kikuchi and four Toronto Blue Jays relievers combined to shut out the Milwaukee Brewers 3-0 on Tuesday night.

Kikuchi (4-5) gave up three hits in five innings, walked four and struck out five to record consecutive wins for the first time since April. Kikuchi gave up one run in six innings in his previous outing on Thursday against the Orioles.

Closer Yimi Garcia got four outs to record his fifth save in six tries.

George Springer’s run-scoring single in the second off Carlos Rodriguez (0-1) gave the Blue Jays a 1-0 lead.

The Blue Jays stranded a pair of runners in the second and left the bases loaded in the third before pushing across another run in the fourth on Spencer Horwitz’s base hit, which chased Rodriguez.

Rodriguez became the eighth Brewers player to make their major-league debut this season. The 22-year-old right-hander also became the 12th different pitcher to make a start for Milwaukee through 67 games. The franchise record is 17 set by the Seattle Pilots in 1969.

A sixth-round pick of the Brewers in the 2021 draft, Rodriguez became the 16th Nicaraguan-born player in major-league history and the first for the Brewers. He gave up seven hits and two runs in 3 2/3 innings while walking one and striking out four.

Danny Jansen drove in a run in the ninth to push Toronto’s lead to 3-0.

The loss ended a six-game home winning streak for the Brewers, who left 10 runners on base.

Trainer’s room

Blue Jays: OF Kevin Kiermaier left the game with a right-knee contusion. RHP Yariel Rodriguez (thoracic spine inflammation) pitched four scoreless innings, giving up three hits while striking out 10 and walking one in a 67-pitch rehabilitation appearance with Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday.

Brewers: INF Joey Ortiz was a late scratch from the starting lineup with right hamstring soreness.

Up next

RHP Chris Bassitt (6-6, 3.80 ERA), who hasn’t allowed a run in 14 innings in his career against Milwaukee, will pitch for the Blue Jays on Wednesday. RHP Tobias Myers (2-2, 4.15) gets the start for the Brewers. He pitched eight scoreless innings and allowed one hit in his last start on Friday at Detroit.