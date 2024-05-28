Longtime MLB umpire Angel Hernandez retires

Open this photo in gallery: Atlanta Braves interim Manager Brian Snitker, left, reacts as he is ejected by umpire Angel Hernandez during the 10th inning on July 19, 2016, in Cincinnati. Longtime umpire Hernández, who unsuccessfully sued Major League Baseball for racial discrimination, is retiring immediately, announced on May 27, 2024.Gary Landers/The Associated Press

Longtime umpire Angel Hernandez, who unsuccessfully sued Major League Baseball for racial discrimination, is retiring immediately.

During a career that lasted more than three decades, the 62-year-old Hernandez was often scorned by players, managers and fans for missed calls and quick ejections – some in high-profile situations.

Hernandez issued a statement through MLB on Monday night saying he has decided he wants to spend more time with his family.

“Starting with my first major league game in 1991, I have had the very good experience of living out my childhood dream of umpiring in the major leagues. There is nothing better than working at a profession that you enjoy. I treasured the camaraderie of my colleagues and the friendships I have made along the way, including our locker room attendants in all the various cities,” Hernandez said.

“Needless to say, there have been many positive changes in the game of baseball since I first entered the profession. This includes the expansion and promotion of minorities. I am proud that I was able to be an active participant in that goal while being a major league umpire.”

Last summer, Hernandez lost for a second time in his racial discrimination lawsuit against MLB when a federal appeals court refused to reinstate his case. The 2nd Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals upheld a 2021 District Court decision that granted MLB a summary judgment.

Hernandez sued in 2017. He alleged he was discriminated against because he had not been assigned to the World Series since 2005 and had been passed over for crew chief. He served as an interim crew chief from 2011-16.

“Hernandez has failed to establish a statistically significant disparity between the promotion rates of white and minority umpires,” the 2nd Circuit said in an 11-page decision. “MLB has provided persuasive expert evidence demonstrating that, during the years at issue, the difference in crew chief promotion rates between white and minority umpires was not statistically significant. Hernandez offers no explanation as to why MLB’s statistical evidence is unreliable.”

Born in Cuba, Hernandez was hired as a big league umpire in 1993. He worked two World Series (2002, 2005), three All-Star Games (1999, 2009, 2017) and eight League Championship Series, with his last LCS assignment coming in 2016.

In Game 3 of the 2018 AL Division Series between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox, Hernandez had three calls at first base overturned on video replay reviews.