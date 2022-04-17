Toronto Blue Jays left fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (13) scores on a ground ball by Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Matt Chapman (26) as Oakland Athletics catcher Stephen Vogt misses the ball during the fifth inning of MLB baseball action against the Oakland Athletics in Toronto on Sunday, April 17, 2022.Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press

When outfielder Teoscar Hernandez was lost to the 10-day disabled list with a left oblique strain last week, the Toronto Blue Jays needed Lourdes Gurriel Jr. to step up and supply offence in the clean-spot in the batting order.

Gurriel continued to produce in the Blue Jays 4-3 rubber-match victory against the Oakland Athletics on Sunday. He knocked in a run with an opening-inning sacrifice fly, doubled in the third and singled in the fifth to score twice in a 3-for-4 afternoon.

It was Gurriel’s third straight multi-hit outing since the Blue Jays arrived home with Hernandez on the shelf, and it’s essential the left-fielder continues to hit in the spot behind Toronto slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

“It’s pretty big that he gets hot,” Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said. “It’s been amazing what he’s doing right now.

“Right now, he’s doing the job to make sure Vladdy sees some pitches.”

Guerrero, who smacked five home runs in his first eight outings, struck out three times in his four at-bats before 27,490 at Rogers Centre. However, the off-game didn’t concern Montoyo.

“He’s one of those guys you can have fun with,” Montoyo said when asked if he talks to Guerrero after the frustration he exhibited with his third strikeout on Sunday.

“I can ask him, ‘do you want me to pinch-hit for you?”’

The Blue Jays (6-4) hit the 10-game mark with their best start since winning six of 10 in 2018. While Toronto has an explosive offence, their pitching and defence have been on display in the first 10 games.

Starter Alek Manoah and closer Jordan Romano have been the bright spots on the mound. Manoah (2-0) allowed two runs on four hits and struck out six in his six innings.

The Blue Jays have won his last 10 starts and have gone 18-4 in his young career.

“It’s pretty cool,” Manoah said. “I want the guys to feel I’m giving it my all, and hopefully, they can feed off my energy.”

Romano coaxed three fly ball outs in the four batters he faced for his league-leading sixth save. He has converted 29 straight save opportunities, a club record.

“I met his family,” Montoyo said. “His dad told me he’s nervous when his son is on the mound. I told him, ‘I’m not.”’

The Blue Jays scored a run in each of the first three innings to take a 3-0 lead. The Athletics (5-5) received a homer from catcher Stephen Vogt to straightaway centre field in the fifth and scored another later in the inning.

Toronto got a run back in the bottom of the fifth when Gurriel singled and then scored on a throwing error from Oakland shortstop Kevin Smith. Oakland scored again in the eighth with a sacrifice fly from first baseman Seth Brown.