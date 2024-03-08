Open this photo in gallery: Davis Schneider of the Toronto Blue Jays tags Anthony Rizzo of the New York Yankees out at second base in the fourth inning during a 2024 Grapefruit League Spring Training game at TD Ballpark. The Blue Jays won 2-1 on March 8, 2024 in Dunedin, Fla.Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Nathan Lukes had a two-run triple and Chris Bassitt had a strong start as the Toronto Blue Jays beat the New York Yankees 2-1 in spring training action Friday.

The Blue Jays got two of their three hits in a decisive sixth inning.

Bo Bichette doubled with one on to set up Lukes, who followed with a triple to score Alan Roden and Josh Kasevich, who had replaced Bichette as a pinch-runner.

Bassitt stuck out four over 4 1/3 innings. He surrendered four of New York’s five hits, including an RBI double by DJ LeMahieu in the third.

Yimi Garcia struck out two in a scoreless sixth to pick up the win for Toronto (5-8). Mason Fluharty struck out the side in the ninth for the save.

Former Blue Jay Marcus Stroman struck out two over four no-hit innings for the Yankees (5-8).

Yerry De Los Santos was tagged with the loss.

Toronto next faces Philadelphia on Saturday in Clearwater, Fla.