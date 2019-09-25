 Skip to main content

Major League Baseball sets strikeout record for 12th consecutive season

Major League Baseball sets strikeout record for 12th consecutive season

The Associated Press
Minnesota Twins' Miguel Sano throws his bat after striking out in the against the Detroit Tigers on Sept. 24, 2019.

Paul Sancya/The Associated Press

Major League Baseball has set its season strikeout record for the 12th straight season.

Batters struck out 369 times Tuesday to raise the season total to 41,467. That topped the 41,207 of last season with five days to spare.

After topping hits for the first time in 2018, strikeouts are ahead again. There were 40,883 hits through Tuesday. Last year finished with 41,018 hits.

Strikeouts broke 40,000 for the first time in 2017, when there were 40,104.

Before the record run started in 2008, the mark had been 32,404 in 2001. Strikeouts totalled 29,937 in 1996 before reaching the 30,000 for the first time the following year.

MLB also set a record for home runs this season. The league entered Tuesday with 6,550, surpassing the mark of 6,105 set in 2017.

