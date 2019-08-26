 Skip to main content

Baseball Marco Gonzales earns career-best 14th win as Seattle Mariners score 3-1 victory over Blue Jays

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Marco Gonzales earns career-best 14th win as Seattle Mariners score 3-1 victory over Blue Jays

Erik Erickson
Seattle
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Marco Gonzales struck out five Blue Jays on Sunday. In his past six starts at home, the left-hander is 5-0, going at least six innings and allowing two or fewer runs each time.

Jennifer Buchanan/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Marco Gonzales pitched three-hit ball over seven innings to get his career-best 14th win, Dylan Moore hit a solo homer and the Seattle Mariners beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-1 on Sunday.

Gonzales (14-10) allowed a run and struck out five. In his past six starts at home, the left-hander is 5-0, going at least six innings and allowing two or fewer runs each time.

Matt Magill allowed a one-out double to Derek Fisher in the ninth, but struck out Teoscar Hernandez and got Brandon Drury to fly out to first baseman Austin Nola in foul territory for his fourth save.

Story continues below advertisement

Moore started the scoring with Seattle’s first hit, sending a 2-1 pitch from Clay Buchholz over the left-centre field wall for his sixth home run.

Hot-hitting Kyle Seager hit an RBI double with one out in the third, scoring J.P. Crawford to give Seattle a 2-0 lead. Seager is batting .347 in 20 games this month with seven doubles and 22 RBIs.

Toronto took until the sixth to break through for its only run. Bo Bichette led off the inning with a double, his 22nd extra base hit in 26 career games, and later scored on a two-out RBI single by Rowdy Tellez.

Bichette collected eight hits during the three-series and leads the majors in extra-base hits, doubles, and total bases since his debut on July 29.

Omar Narvaez gave the Mariners an insurance run in the seventh with a sacrifice fly to left, scoring Nola from third. Nola led off the inning with a single and advanced to second when reliever Jason Adam fielded the short grounder down the third base line and tossed the ball over the head of Tellez at first base. Nola then advanced to third on a balk and slid around the tag of catcher Reese McGuire on Narvaez’s flyout for the game’s final run.

Sam Tuivailala retired the first two batters he faced in the eighth, but a walk to Cavan Biggio followed by a double by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. put the go-ahead run at the plate for the Blue Jays. Tellez couldn’t deliver, as Moore’s sliding catch in left ended Toronto’s rally.

Buchholz was activated from the 60-day injured list prior to the game and lasted six innings in his first start since May 5, allowing two runs and three hits while striking out three. Buchholz started the season on the IL with a right elbow strain, then suffered a Grade 2 shoulder strain in May, but looked strong in 65 pitches on Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement

The Jays have yet to decide on a starter for their series opener against the Braves on Tuesday.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter