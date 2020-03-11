 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Baseball

Mariners to move home games out of Seattle through end of March due to coronavirus

SEATTLE
The Associated Press
Crews install new signage at Seattle's T-Mobile Park, the home of the Seattle Mariners, on March 20, 2019.

Ted S. Warren/The Associated Press

The Mariners will move home games out of Seattle through end of March following the state of Washington’s decision to ban large group events in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Seattle had been scheduled to open the season at T-Mobile Park with a four-game series against Texas from March 26-29, then host Minnesota in a three-game series from March 30 through April 1.

The Mariners said Wednesday they are working with the commissioner’s office on alternative plans.

“While we hope to be back to playing baseball in Seattle as soon as possible, the health and safety of our community is the most important consideration,” the team said in a statement.

Seattle is scheduled to play a four-game series at Minnesota from April 20-23 and at Texas from April 24-26.

