 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Support quality journalism
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start today
Start Today
The Globe and Mail
Support quality journalism
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Globe and Mail website displayed on various devices
Just$1.99
per week
for the first 24 weeks

Start today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Baseball

Register
AdChoices

Mark Shapiro says Blue Jays focused on supporting efforts to slow COVID-19

Dunedin, Fla.
The Canadian Press
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Toronto Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro is seen during a press conference announcing the signing of Hyun-Jin Ryu to the team, in Toronto, on Dec. 27, 2019.

Cole Burston/The Canadian Press

Toronto Blue Jays president and chief executive officer Mark Shapiro says its too early to tell how much the 2020 Major League Baseball season will be impacted by the spread of COVID-19, but the team’s immediate concern should be the health and safety of fans, players and staff.

Shapiro spoke to reporters Friday outside the team’s spring training facility a day after MLB suspended operations indefinitely in response to the spreading novel coronavirus. Like many sports executives, Shapiro is still trying to figure out the how to deal with an unprecedented week in sports that saw major events and leagues across the globe either postponed or cancelled outright because of the coronavirus.

“Our general tone when we met with the players this morning is we really can’t answer the questions that thoroughly because we don’t have that many answers right now,” Shapiro said.

Story continues below advertisement

He said right now the Blue Jays can help the more society-wide issue of helping slow the spread of the virus.

“Most importantly, that obviously is not fostering crowds, not fostering mass gatherings,” he said. “So the easiest thing we can do is understand and support that we’re not playing baseball in front of our fans.”

Shapiro said he was initially disappointed with MLB’s decision to cancel the rest of spring training and suspend the start of the regular season by at least two weeks. The Blue Jays were on a roll in Grapefruit League action and were looking forward to kicking off the 2020 campaign with a four-game home series against the American League East-rival Boston Red Sox starting March 26 at Rogers Centre.

“I had a moment where, selfishly, I was pretty sad. I was like ’You’ve got to be kidding me. There’s great things happening and I want to continue watching these guys play,” Shapiro said. “I caught myself about 30 seconds into that thanking about the broader challenges we’re facing as a society, and the demands that leadership have, and our role in that as an industry, as a team and as individuals and immediately shifted back to what we need to do.

“Flashing forward to this morning (general manager Ross Atkins) and I met with the team, and our coaches prior to that, and our singular goal was to help them understand the gravity of what we’re facing and the importance of our roles as leaders in ensuring we do the best we can to help, and not hurt, the dilemma we’re facing as a society and as a community.”

Shapiro said he expects to get more clarity over the 72 hours “as the commissioner and the PA meet and understand and navigate the implications on our business moving forward.”

“We are obviously giving some thought to the longer term, but that’s not what I’m here to talk about today, because I just don’t have clarity what the long term represents.”

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies