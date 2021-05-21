 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Baseball

Register
AdChoices

Martinez’s two-run homer in ninth inning lifts Red Sox over Jays 8-7

The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. singles during the fifth inning against the Boston Red Sox at TD Ballpark. The Red Sox won 8-7 on May 20, 2021.

Nathan Ray Seebeck/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

J.D. Martinez hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in a three-run ninth inning, and Boston Red Sox rallied to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 8-7 on Thursday night.

Alex Verdugo had an RBI grounder before Martinez connected on his 250th homer. The two-out drive came off Rafael Dolis (1-1), making his second appearance since returning from a right calf injury.

“What an amazing win,” Boston manager Alex Cora said. “There were so many up and downs.”

Story continues below advertisement

Martinez shouted and repeatedly pumped his fists while rounding the bases. He stopped a 12-game homerless drought Wednesday.

“It was just a big at-bat,” Martinez said. “Big situation against that team. A team we’re going to be battling with all year. To kind of steal one like that, it’s big for us.”

Phillips Valdez (2-1) went 1 1/3 scoreless innings and Matt Barnes worked the ninth to get his 10th save in 11 chances. After walking Rowdy Tellez, Barnes struck out Danny Jansen with a 98 mph full-count fastball.

Boston (27-18) held onto the AL East lead. Toronto dropped to 10-7 at TD Ballpark, where the Blue Jays have four more home games cause by Canadian government coronavirus travel restrictions. Toronto shifts home games next month to its Triple-A affiliate’s ballpark in Buffalo, New York.

“They’re young and they’re hungry,” Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts said of the Blue Jays. “It’s going to be very tough for you to beat them 1-0 or 2-1. For the most part, they’re always in the game, so it’s very fun to play against them because you know there’s going to be a lot of action.”

Jonathan Davis and Randal Grichuk had RBI singles off Hirokazu Sawamura in the sixth as the Blue Jays went up 7-5. Grichuk’s hit came after Bogaerts made a diving grab on Teoscar Hernandez’s two-out grounder, but second baseman Michael Chavis was charged with an error for dropping a flip toss.

A match up of five-game winners turned into offensive fireworks early.

Story continues below advertisement

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Grichuk had RBI doubles off Nick Pivetta in the first, and the Red Sox had seven straight batters reach with two outs during a five-run second against Steven Matz.

Bobby Dalbec hit an opposite-field three-run homer that struck the right-field pole, and Kike Hernandez and Martinez contributed run-scoring singles.

After Bo Bichette had a second-inning double, Cavan Biggio had an RBI single in a two-run fifth that tied it at 5.

Pivetta allowed five runs, seven hits, two walks and struck out eight in five innings.

Matz, who gave up five runs and 10 hits over six innings, was in line for the win until Dolis blew the save.

“We’re one out away from taking two out of three,” Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said. “It’s just one of those games. This game was a roller coaster.”

Story continues below advertisement

BREAKING THROUGH?

There was some lighthearted ribbing regarding Boston LHP Eduardo Rodriguez’s lack of hitting prowess (0 for 20, 10 strikeouts) heading into his start Sunday at Philadelphia.

“I would be really happy if he gets one, but I will also be really surprised,” said Bogaerts, who put the chance of Rodriguez getting a hit at 1%.

Cora said he was not confident.

Cora has a rule that players can’t wear earrings but will let Rodriguez do it when he bats to see if it helps.

REUNION

Cora is looking forward to seeing former Boston president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski, who currently holds the same position with the Phillies. The pair were together during the Red Sox’s 2018 World Series championship season

As for Dombrowski’s legacy, Cora said “he won” and “he did it his way, too.”

Story continues below advertisement

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox: INF-OF Danny Santana (foot infection) could be called up from Triple-A Worcester shortly.

Blue Jays: Montoyo said CF George Springer (quadriceps) continues his running progression, but needs to be built up more and will require a rehab assignment. ... LF Lourdes Gurriel Jr. sat out due to a left knee contusion.

UP NEXT

Red Sox: LHP Martin Perez (1-2) and Philadelphia RHP Aaron Nola (3-3) are Friday night’s starters

Blue Jays: Will face Tampa Bay ace Tyler Glasnow (4-2) Friday night to start their final home series at TD Ballpark. The Rays have won seven straight.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies