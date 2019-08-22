 Skip to main content

Baseball Max Muncy’s home run boosts Dodgers over Blue Jays 2-1 in 10th

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Max Muncy’s home run boosts Dodgers over Blue Jays 2-1 in 10th

Beth Harris
Los Angeles
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Toronto Blue Jays' Rowdy Tellez hits a solo home run off Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Kenley Jansen, foreground, during the ninth inning of a baseball game.

The Associated Press

Max Muncy homered in the bottom of the 10th inning to lift the Los Angeles Dodgers over the Toronto Blue Jays 2-1 Wednesday night for their 50th home victory of the season.

Will Smith also went deep and Walker Buehler threw seven shutout innings for the major league-leading Dodgers, who have baseball’s best home record as well at 50-16.

Muncy sent his 33rd homer to centre field off Tim Mayza (1-3) with one out. The slugger picked up the Dodgers after closer Kenley Jansen gave up a tying homer to Rowdy Tellez with one out in the ninth. Fans booed Jansen after he got two more outs to end the inning.

Story continues below advertisement

Pedro Baez (7-2) got the win with one inning of relief.

A night earlier, the Dodgers pounded out 15 hits in a 16-3 victory highlighted by five home runs.

Buehler allowed five hits, struck out eight and walked none.

Joe Kelly retired the side in the eighth against a trio of second-generation major leaguers: pinch-hitter Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette and Cavan Biggio.

That set up Jansen, who couldn’t get the job done.

Smith slugged his 12th homer on the first pitch from Zack Godley in the fourth. It was Smith’s sixth homer in eight games.

Chris Taylor followed with a triple, but he got thrown out at the plate after outfielders Randal Grichuk and Teoscar Hernandez collided trying to field the ball.

Story continues below advertisement

It was a bullpen game for Toronto, with Wilmer Font starting and going two innings before Buddy Boshers lasted 1 1/3 innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: RHP Ross Stripling (right biceps tendinitis) tossed his entire mix in a 25-pitch bullpen without soreness. He’ll throw another ‘pen in a few days and face hitters next week. … RHP Dylan Floro went on the IL with a left intercostal strain a day after being recalled from the minors.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays: RHP Jacob Waguespack (4-1, 4.20 ERA) starts the series finale Thursday. He’s allowed six earned runs over 21 innings in his last four outings.

Dodgers: Kenta Maeda (8-8, 4.18) yielded three runs in the first 1 2/3 innings of his last start at Atlanta and struck out seven in a row at one point but didn’t get out of the fifth inning.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter