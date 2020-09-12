 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Baseball

Mets show no mercy as they throttle Blue Jays 18-1

Mike Haim
Buffalo, N.Y.
The Associated Press
New York Mets first baseman Dominic Smith (2) congratulates Mets right fielder Michael Conforto (30) for hitting a three run home run during the third inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Sahlen Field in Buffalo, N.Y. on Sept. 11, 2020.

Gregory Fisher/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Jacob deGrom, wearing an NYPD cap in honour of first responders on the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, pitched six strong innings and the New York Mets backed him in a big way, beating the Toronto Blue Jays 18-1 Friday night.

In addition to the police department, caps for the fire department, Port Authority police, Department of Sanitation and Office of Emergency Management were worn by the Mets.

“Everybody remembers that day and exactly where they were, how much that stopped the world and witnessed how many great men rose to that occasion,” manager Luis Rojas, who wore an FDNY hat, said before the game. “It’s special for me that to be wearing this. For the people who were directly involved that day. I’m proud and honoured just to be representing.”

DeGrom (4-1) struck out nine and held the Blue Jays to three hits, two walks and a first-inning run, his 13th successive start allowing no more than two earned runs, the most by a Mets pitcher since Johan Santana in 2008-09.

The two-time NL Cy Young Award winner lowered his ERA to a league-leading 1.67.

Dominic Smith hit his first career grand slam and Wilson Ramos had a three-run double in a 10-run fourth inning. Ramos hit a late solo homer.

Michael Conforto hit a three-run homer as the Mets scored four runs in the third.

Erasmo Ramirez worked the final three innings and was credited with his first save since 2017.

Chase Anderson (0-1) allowed four runs in 2 2/3 innings. Former Mets prospect Anthony Kay was tagged for six runs while recording two outs.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. drove in the Toronto run on a sharp single that Conforto couldn’t wrangle against the right field wall.

Conforto, who along with Ramos scored four times, hit his ninth homer to give the Mets a 3-1 lead.

Smith struck for his eighth homer to make it 11-1 and Ramos' double gave the Mets their first 10-run inning since they scored 10 at Philadelphia in the fifth inning of a 24-4 win on Aug. 16, 2018. Ramos added a leadoff homer in the eighth off Toronto reliever Ken Giles, who was activated from the injured list before the game.

