Baseball

Mets star Jacob deGrom wins second straight NL Cy Young

Jake Seiner
New York
The Associated Press
New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom throws a pitch against the Cincinnati Reds on Sept. 20, 2019, in Cincinnati.

John Minchillo/The Associated Press

Jacob deGrom of the New York Mets has been named the NL Cy Young Award winner for the second straight year.

DeGrom received 29 of 30 first-place votes in balloting by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America announced Wednesday night.

DeGrom is the 20th pitcher to win multiple Cy Youngs and 11th to win it consecutively. The previous repeat winner was Washington’s Max Scherzer in 2016 and ’17. Scherzer tied with the Dodgers’ Hyun-Jin Ryu for second this year.

Story continues below advertisement

A year after taking the award despite just 10 victories — fewest ever by a starting pitcher — deGrom earned 11 wins with a Mets team that’s struggled to support him.

DeGrom led the NL with 255 strikeouts and posted a 2.43 ERA. His resume was bolstered by his durability — deGrom totalled 204 innings, compared to 172 1/3 for Scherzer and 182 2/3 for Ryu.

The AL Cy Young Award winner was set to be unveiled later Wednesday.

___

Follow Jake Seiner: https://twitter.com/Jake_Seiner

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

