Baseball

Miami Marlins make Kim Ng the first female GM in Major League Baseball history

Steven Wine
Miami
The Associated Press
Open this photo in gallery

The new Miami Marlins logo is seen in Marlins Park before the game between the Miami Marlins and the Colorado Rockies on Opening Day at Marlins Park on March 28, 2019 in Miami, Fla.

Mark Brown/Getty Images

Kim Ng became the highest-ranking woman in baseball operations in the major leagues when she was hired Friday as general manager of the Miami Marlins.

Ng is believed to be the first female general manager for a men’s team in a major professional sport in North America, the Marlins said.

She broke into Major League Baseball as an intern and has 21 years of experience in the front offices of the Chicago White Sox (1990-96), New York Yankees (1998-2001) and Los Angeles Dodgers (2002-11). She spent the past nine years with MLB as a senior vice-president.

“After decades of determination, it is the honour of my career to lead the Miami Marlins,” Ng said in a statement. “When I got into this business, it seemed unlikely a woman would lead a major league team, but I am dogged in the pursuit of my goals. My goal is now to bring championship baseball to Miami.”

Marlins CEO Derek Jeter played for the Yankees when Ng (pronounced Ang) worked for them.

“We look forward to Kim bringing a wealth of knowledge and championship-level experience to the Miami Marlins,” Jeter said in a statement. “Her leadership of our baseball operations team will play a major role on our path toward sustained success. Additionally, her extensive work in expanding youth baseball and softball initiatives will enhance our efforts to grow the game among our local youth as we continue to make a positive impact on the South Florida community.”

Jeter became baseball’s first Black CEO after his group bought the Marlins in 2017.

Ng, 51, has worked with teams that made the playoffs eight times and won three World Series titles. She becomes the fifth person to hold the Marlins' top position in baseball operations, and succeeds Michael Hill, who was not retained after the 2020 season.

The Marlins achieved surprising progress in Year 3 of Jeter’s rebuilding effort, reaching the playoffs for the first time since 2003 and sweeping the Chicago Cubs in the wild-card round. They were swept by the Atlanta Braves in the National League Division Series.

Ng started her baseball career with the White Sox and rose to become assistant director of baseball operations. She worked for the American League for one year and then joined the Yankees, becoming the youngest assistant general manager in MLB at 29, and only the second woman to attain that position with a major league club. She was the Dodgers' vice-president and assistant general manager.

With MLB, Ng directed international baseball operations, working with the front offices of the major league clubs and many other baseball leagues and entities around the world. She led a team that set policy for and enforced international signing rules, established MLB’s first system for registering international players for signing, managed protocols for signing international players, and negotiated agreements with international winter leagues.

Ng graduated from the University of Chicago, where she played softball and earned a degree in public policy.

