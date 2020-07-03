 Skip to main content
Baseball

MLB cancels All-Star Game for first time since 1945

Beth Harris
LOS ANGELES
The Associated Press
Open this photo in gallery

A sign for the 2020 MLB All-Star Game hangs at Dodger Stadium on July 24, 2019.

Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Dodger Stadium’s 40-year wait to host the All-Star Game is going to last even longer.

The game scheduled for July 14 was cancelled Friday because of the coronavirus pandemic, and Dodger Stadium was awarded the 2022 Midsummer Classic. The 2021 game is set for Atlanta’s Truist Park, home of the Braves since 2017.

Because of the pandemic, opening day has been delayed from March 26 to July 23 or 24.

This will be the first time since 1945 that no game will be held. Travel restrictions because of World War II kept the game scheduled for Boston’s Fenway Park and any player selections from taking place that year. It was pushed back to the next season.

The Dodgers hosted the only the Mid-Summer Classic in Dodger Stadium history in 1980, won 4-2 by the National League.

