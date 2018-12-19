MLB, Cuban Baseball Federation, union reach agreement for players to sign

Major League Baseball, its players’ association and the Cuban Baseball Federation reached an agreement that will allow players from the island country to sign big-league contracts without defecting, an effort to eliminate the dangerous trafficking that had gone on for decades.

The agreement, which runs through Oct. 31, 2021, allows Cubans to sign under rules similar to those for players under contract to clubs in Japan, South Korea and Taiwan.

“For years, Major League Baseball has been seeking to end the trafficking of baseball players from Cuba by criminal organizations by creating a safe and legal alternative for those players to sign with major-league clubs,” MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement on Wednesday. “We believe that this agreement accomplishes that objective and will allow the next generation of Cuban players to pursue their dream without enduring many of the hardships experienced by current and former Cuban players who have played Major League Baseball.”

Any disputes between MLB and the Cuban federation are subject to resolution by the International Chamber of Commerce.

“Establishing a safe, legal process for entry to our system is the most important step we can take to ending the exploitation and endangerment of Cuban players who pursue careers in Major League Baseball,” union head Tony Clark said. “The safety and well-being of these young men remains our primary concern.”

Only players under contract to the Cuban federation are covered by the agreement, and the Cuban federation agreed to release all players 25 and older with at least six years of professional experience. They would be classified as international professionals under MLB’s labour contract with the players’ association and not subject to international amateur signing bonus pools.

The Cuban federation may at its discretion release younger players to sign minor-league contracts with MLB organizations.

A player can decide whether he wants a registered MLBPA agent to negotiate a major-league contract. He may use a representative other than an agent to negotiate a minor-league deal.

Any players allowed to sign with big-league clubs can do so without leaving Cuba, and the fee paid by the signing team will be covered by the same rules as in MLB’s other posting systems: 20 per cent of the first US$25-million of a major-league contract, 17.5 per cent of the next US$25-million and 15 per cent of any amount over US$50-million. There will be a supplemental fee of 15 per cent of any earned bonuses, salary escalators and exercised options.