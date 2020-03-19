 Skip to main content
MLB paying minor leaguers per diems with spring training shut down

Jake Seiner
NEW YORK
The Associated Press
A sign hangs at the New York Yankees spring training facility on March 18, 2020 in Tampa.

ME/Getty Images

Minor-league players shut out of spring training camps will receive allowances from teams through April 8, and a plan is under way to compensate those players during the postponed portion of the regular season.

Major League Baseball said Thursday that minor leaguers will receive their allowances – usually US$100 to US$400 a week – from teams in a lump sum. The payments will cover allowances due starting Thursday through the previously scheduled end of spring training.

The minor-league season had been scheduled to open April 9 but is being delayed because of the novel coronavirus outbreak. MLB said it is working with teams to develop an industrywide plan to compensate players for missed games.

“We were excited to be able to help these kids,” Reds general manager Nick Krall said. “Help sustain them for some time, and hopefully we start the season and they start getting paycheques more.”

Players were sent scrambling late last week when MLB suspended spring training. Most minor leaguers were told to go home, including players from Venezuela, the Dominican Republic and other countries, despite concerns they may have trouble getting back into the United States. Some clubs made exceptions for foreign players and allowed them to stay in camp.

MLB had left it up to teams how to handle their minor leaguers, leaving players uncertain about the coming weeks and months.

Even for American players, the dismissals presented challenges. Most baseball players are paid in-season, and many minor leaguers – especially those who did not receive lucrative signing bonuses – were relying on spring training camps for allowances, housing, meals and training facilities.

One minor leaguer said on Sunday that he was kicked out of camp with US$800 in his bank account, no second job lined up and no idea how he would make ends meet until camps reopened. The player spoke on condition of anonymity due to concerns his team might punish him for speaking publicly.

Minimum salaries for full-season minor-league teams range from US$290 a week at Class A to US$502 a week at Triple-A over the five-month season.

The lump sum allowances are for players signed to minor-league player contracts, but there are exceptions for players currently receiving housing, food or other services from teams; those not participating, or expecting to participate, in spring training; and players with minor league contracts who were in major-league camp on March 13 and had at least one day of major league service in 2019. The latter group is receiving US$1,100 weekly allowance through April 9 from the players’ association.

