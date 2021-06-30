Moore hits three-run HR in 10th, Mariners beat Blue Jays 9-7

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Canada’s most-awarded
newsroom for a reason
Stay informed for a
lot less, cancel anytime
“Exemplary reporting on
COVID-19” – Herman L
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Baseball

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Moore hits three-run HR in 10th, Mariners beat Blue Jays 9-7

Mike Haim
BUFFALO, N.Y.
The Associated Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter Vladimir Guerrero Jr. slides safely into home plate to score a run ahead of the tag by Seattle Mariners catcher Luis Torrens during the third inning at Sahlen Field. The Mariners beat the Blue Jays 9-7 on June 30, 2021.

Timothy T. Ludwig/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Dylan Moore hit a three-run homer in the tenth inning and the Seattle Mariners held on after blowing two earlier leads to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 9-7 on Wednesday night.

Moore hit a 3-1 pitch from right-hander Patrick Murphy (0-1) to left-center, scoring automatic runner Luis Torrens and Shed Long Jr., who singled as a pinch-hitter.

Drew Steckenrider allowed an RBI leadoff double to Cavan Biggio in the bottom of the inning but retired the next three batters — two via strikeout — for his second save.

Story continues below advertisement

Kyle Seager and Mitch Haniger hit two-run homers for Seattle. Moore and J.P. Crawford each had three hits and scored twice. Kendall Graveman (2-0) was the winning pitcher.

Seattle held leads of 4-1 and 6-4 but still needed extra innings. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. tied it at 6 in the eighth with a leadoff homer, Toronto’s first hit since Gurriel had an RBI single in the fifth inning.

Gurriel drove in three and Grichuk added two RBIs for Toronto, which lost for the second time in 10 games.

Anthony Kay entered in the fifth inning and struck out five. At one point, he retired ten straight to keep Seattle from adding to its lead, but the Blue Jays didn’t have a baserunner between Gurriel’s hits.

Seager’s 14th homer capped a four-run second inning which gave Seattle a 4-1 edge, and Haniger snapped a 4-4 tie in the fifth inning with his 18th of the season, a 419-foot shot to left-center.

In the fifth, Toronto trailed 6-5 after Gurriel’s single drove in George Springer. Riley Adams then walked to load the bases, but Marcus Semien struck out against JT Chargois to end the threat.

Toronto’s Steven Matz, activated before the game after going on the COVID-19 injured list June 13, struggled in the third inning after retiring six of the first seven batters. The first three hitters reached via hits before Matz struck out two straight. Before the second out, however, he was visited by manager Charlie Montoyo and a team trainer. He then allowed Seager’s homer and left the game.

Story continues below advertisement

FUTURE IS BRIGHT IN SEATTLE

The three top Mariners prospects according to MLB.com — OFs Julio Rodriguez and Jarred Kelenic and RHP Emerson Hancock — will participate in the MLB Futures Game on July 11.

SWAPPED

Blue Jays RHP Adam Cimber, acquired in a trade Tuesday with Seattle, reported to Toronto and was activated along with Matz. To make room for the two, Toronto optioned RHPs Anthony Castro and Joel Payamps to Triple-A Buffalo. RHP Jeremy Beasley was also designated for assignment.

Seattle activated LHP Marco Gonzales from the paternity list and optioned IF Donovan Walton to Triple-A Tacoma. Mariners manager Scott Servais said Gonzales would start Saturday against Texas.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: Cs Danny Jansen (hamstring) and Alejandro Kirk (hip flexor) started rehab assignments with Triple-A Buffalo. Jansen caught Tuesday while Kirk was at DH. Kirk was catching Wednesday as the Bisons hosted Lehigh Valley in their temporary home at Trenton, New Jersey, while the Blue Jays continue their occupancy in Buffalo.

UP NEXT

The series concludes Thursday afternoon with Mariners LHP Yusei Kikuchi (5-3, 3.34 ERA) facing Blue Jays LHP Hyun Jin Ryu (7-4, 3.41).

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies