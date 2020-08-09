 Skip to main content
Moreland 2 HRs, walk-off shot sends Red Sox over Blue Jays 5-3

Kyle Hightower
Boston, Massachusetts, United States
The Associated Press
Open this photo in gallery

Boston Red Sox's Mitch Moreland, right, watches his two-run, walk-off home run in front of Toronto Blue Jays' Reese McGuire during the ninth inning on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, in Boston.

The Associated Press

Mitch Moreland hit two home runs, including a walk-off shot over the Green Monster to send the Boston Red Sox past the Toronto Blue Jays 5-3 Sunday.

It was the fourth walk-off home run of Moreland’s career and first since Aug. 4, 2017, against the Chicago White Sox.

Xander Bogaerts drew a two-out walk from Thomas Hatch (0-1) to set up Moreland’s game-winner. Matt Barnes (1-1) pitched a scoreless ninth to get the win.

The Blue Jays now head to Buffalo, New York, where they’ll play their remaining home games at the site of their Triple-A affiliate across the Niagara River from Canada.

Toronto’s first game at Sahlen Field will be Tuesday night against Miami. The Blue Jays were barred from playing in Toronto this year by the Canadian government over health concerns about the coronavirus, and have been on the road for every game so far.

Rafael Devers also homered for the Red Sox.

Boston starter Nathan Eovaldi went six innings, allowing three runs and six hits, including two home runs. But he got good backup from his bullpen, which held the Blue Jays hitless and scoreless the rest of the game.

Blue Jays starter Matt Shoemaker also lasted six innings, giving up two home runs and allowing another run to score via a throwing error.

Moreland put Boston up 1-0 in the second inning, hitting a sinker from Shoemaker over the centre field wall for his fifth homer of the season.

Cavan Biggio tied it in the third, jumping on a cutter from Eovaldi that drifted over the centre of the plate and hitting his fourth home run of the year to centre.

Boston took the lead back in the third when Shoemaker fielded Alex Verdugo’s ground ball and tried to start a double-play. Instead, he threw the ball past shortstop Bo Bichette and into centre field, allowing Jackie Bradley Jr. to score from second.

Toronto’s Teoscar Hernandez got aboard with a double in the fourth and later scored on Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s two-out single.

Bichette homered off Eovaldi in the sixth on a line drive to centre to make it 3-2.

But Devers tied it again in Boston’s half of the inning, driving a first pitch sinker from Shoemaker over the centre field fence for his second home run of the season.

