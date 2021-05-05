 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Baseball

Register
AdChoices

Moreland’s two-run homer backs pitching gem by Cole Irvin as A’s beat Blue Jays 4-1

Janie McCauley
OAKLAND, Calif.
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts after he was called out on strikes against the Oakland Athletics in the seventh inning. The A's beat the Jays 4-1 at RingCentral Coliseum on May 4, 2021 in Oakland, California.

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Mitch Moreland hit a two-run homer on the heels of Jed Lowrie’s two-run double in the second to back Cole Irvin’s pitching gem, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Toronto Blue Jays 4-1 on Tuesday night.

Irvin (3-3) struck out a career-high nine over eight scoreless innings in his first start against the Blue Jays, walking off to a standing ovation from the crowd of 2,970 after his final inning. He struck out eight in his previous outing against the Rays and has 29 Ks over his last 25 1/3 innings.

Irvin allowed three hits and one walk, throwing 102 pitches.

Story continues below advertisement

Yusmeiro Petit finished the 2-hour, 18-minute game for his seventh save and first since 2017 with the Los Angeles Angels. Petit has a 10-game, 12-inning scoreless streak and hasn’t allowed a run in 13 of his last 14 appearances.

The A’s improved to an AL-best 19-12, second in the majors only to the Bay Area rival San Francisco Giants, and matched their season-best of seven games over .500.

Marcus Semien, the ex-A’s shortstop still drawing cheers from his former home crowd, hit an RBI double in the sixth.

ANOTHER SOUTHPAW

Oakland faced a left-handed starter for the third straight game, fifth in six and eighth in the last 11 overall, and will see another one Wednesday.

The A’s chased Anthony Kay (0-2) after four innings of first start against an AL West opponent. Kay surrendered four runs and four hits.

The Blue Jays had yet to announce their starter for Thursday’s series finale.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: OF George Springer missed his second straight game and is still experiencing fatigue in his quadriceps muscle that forced him out Sunday. But for now the Blue Jays are not planning further tests or to put him on the injured list, manager Charlie Montoya said. “We want him to be comfortable,” Montoya said.

Story continues below advertisement

Athletics: C Aramis Garcia went on the injured list with the stomach flu. “He will be away from us for a time,” manager Bob Melvin said. ... C Austin Allen was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas. Allen is on the active roster for the first time after spending the first two road trips on the taxi squad. ... LHP A.J. Puk (strained biceps) threw a 30-pitch, two-inning simulated outing in the bullpen and will next face hitters in his rehab progression. ... OF Chad Pinder (sprained left knee) went through on-field baseball work in his rehab progression.

UP NEXT

RHP Chris Bassitt (2-2, 3.93 ERA) pitches for the A’s seeking his third straight winning decision as Toronto counters with lefty Robbie Ray (1-1, 2.78), who looks to win back-to-back starts for the first time in 2021.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies