Mutual interest to get contract done quickly led to Robbie Ray signing with Toronto Blue Jays

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Baseball

Register
AdChoices

Mutual interest to get contract done quickly led to Robbie Ray signing with Toronto Blue Jays

Gregory Strong
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Toronto Blue Jays' Robbie Ray pitches to the Tampa Bay Rays during the fourth inning of Game 1 of a wild card series playoff baseball game, Sept. 29, 2020, in St. Petersburg, Fla.

The Associated Press

The Toronto Blue Jays were eager to shore up their rotation after losing some pitchers to free agency. Robbie Ray was keen to return on a short-term deal.

The timing worked for all involved. Ray became the first free agent to sign with a team this off-season and the Blue Jays were pleased to have more stability on the mound.

“I felt like I was in a position where I felt like a one-year deal was something that was going to be necessary for me to boost my value going into the next free agency,” Ray said Tuesday. "It just so happened that there was a fit with Toronto.

Story continues below advertisement

“There was mutual interest in both of us getting something together before free agency really started hitting the ground.”

The Blue Jays announced Saturday that the two sides agreed on a US$8-million, one-year deal. The 29-year-old left-hander spent just over a month with Toronto after being acquired in a trade with Arizona last summer.

The deal could be a good one for both sides.

With starters Taijuan Walker and Matt Shoemaker becoming free agents, the Blue Jays needed depth on the mound. Ray, meanwhile, will be motivated to get back to his 2017 all-star form after seeing his walk totals and earned-run average rise over the last couple years.

Ray said he worked well with the Jays' coaching staff and was looking forward to competing in the American League East, a division where he feels he belongs.

“I felt like I fit in really well,” Ray said. “I liked all the guys on the team. They made me feel welcome right away, really from Day 1 getting in there.”

Ray was 1-1 with a 4.79 ERA over five appearances with Toronto. He was a combined 2-5 with a 6.62 ERA on the year.

Story continues below advertisement

Ray has been fine-tuning his delivery and feels it’s close to getting back where it was a few years ago. He gave credit to pitching coach Pete Walker and team staff for their approach.

“It was just, ‘Hey, go out and pitch. Go out and put up zeroes,”’ he said on an afternoon video call with reporters. "I think that was the biggest thing. They just allowed me to get out of my own way.

“I think that was huge for me.”

General manager Ross Atkins said the team was “very excited” about Ray’s return.

“He has shown the ability to dominate,” Atkins said during an availability during this week’s GM meetings. "There have been times when he hasn’t been dominant and last year was a tough run, especially the first half for him.

“It felt like he had gotten back closer to that 2017, 2018 performer towards the end of the season and was very effective in his time with us.”

Story continues below advertisement

Ray accepted a 15 per cent cut from his $9.43-million, one-year deal with Arizona last year, which turned into $3,492,593 in prorated pay. The 2020 season was shortened to 60 games due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

His deal includes several bonus clauses, including $150,000 for winning the Cy Young award and $50,000 for being an all-star.

Over seven big-league seasons with the Blue Jays, Diamondbacks and Detroit Tigers, Ray has a 49-51 mark and 4.26 ERA.

Follow related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies