Nationals trade Daniel Murphy to Cubs, Matt Adams to Cardinals

The Washington Nationals have traded second baseman Daniel Murphy to the Chicago Cubs and first baseman Matt Adams to the St. Louis Cardinals, essentially throwing in the towel on a disappointing season.
The third-place Nationals announced the moves Tuesday before beginning a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies.
Despite a roster that boasts such stars as Max Scherzer and Bryce Harper, Washington began the day with a losing record of 62-63, 7 1/2 games behind the NL East-leading Atlanta Braves.
The Nationals were coming off two consecutive division titles under manager Dusty Baker, who was fired after last season and replaced by rookie skipper Dave Martinez.
The deals come three weeks after the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline, and the Nationals aren’t getting much in return.
For Adams, the Cardinals are sending $50,000 to Washington.
For Murphy, the Cubs are swapping Class-A infielder Andruw Monasterio and a player to be named later or cash.
