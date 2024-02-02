Justin Turner says it’s hard to wrap your head around playing for an entire country, but he’s looking forward to getting a chance with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Turner talked to reporters on a video call for his first comments since signing a US$13-million, one-year contract with the Blue Jays.

He says he had a front-row view of the Blue Jays last season as a member of the division-rival Boston Red Sox, and he admired the team’s starting pitching.

He also said Toronto’s offence has a lot of talent despite some of its hitters having a “down year” in 2023.

The 39-year-old hit .276 with 23 homers and 96 runs batted in last season for the Red Sox.

The two-time all-star spent the previous nine seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers, helping the team win a World Series title in 2020.